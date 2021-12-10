Redmond police recover loaded gun, large amount of drugs from trespassing suspect
REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond police recovered a loaded gun and a large amount of drugs from a trespassing suspect Thursday, according to a tweet from the department.
Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to report of a man trespassing inside an apartment complex garage, located in the 15800 block of Bear Creek Parkway.
The man was seen attempting to cut a bike lock, according to police. He was detained without incident.
Police also recovered a large amount of heroin and methamphetamine, more than 100 suspected counterfeit oxycodone pills, over $1,000 in cash, burglary tools and a loaded handgun.
The man was booked for investigation of burglary, intent to deliver drugs and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a post from the department.
