Jordan Addison Named First Team All-American by FWAA

By Ethan Morrison
pittsburghsportsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitt wide receiver Jordan Addison was named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. On Friday, Addison received first-team honors on the FWAA All-American Team...

