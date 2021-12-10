ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Garrix, Matisse & Sadko, and John Martin team up to release highly anticipated ‘Won’t Let You Go’

By Matthew Meadow
Your EDM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for the end of the year, Martin Garrix is back with a treat to kick off the Holiday Season with a bang, releasing his long-awaited collaboration with Matisse & Sadko and John Martin, “Won’t Let You Go.”....

www.youredm.com

Matisse
Martin Garrix
