Martin Garrix, Matisse & Sadko, and John Martin team up to release highly anticipated ‘Won’t Let You Go’

Slowly wrapping up the most explosive year in his career to date, afro house pioneer Jalal Ramdani has taken it upon himself to bring this exciting sound to stages across the world. Throughout this past summer, the Moroccan-raised and UK-based producer was booked to perform at some of the most sought-after clubbing locations worldwide, among them Miami, Tulum, Ibiza, Saint-Tropez, Mykonos, and many more. On top of this impressive touring schedule, he is currently gearing up for his performance at Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, on December 30th, as well as January 18 at The BPM Festival in Costa Rica. This will additionally coincide with an upcoming tour throughout Latin America.
