The Fiberstar Citri-Fi TX20 has been added by the brand to its lineup of methylcellulose-free solutions for plant-based meat alternatives that will provide enhanced texture for a more realistic mouthfeel. The additive is reported by the brand help with firmness levels as well as the recipe's ability to be thickened up while also providing a meat-like texture that doesn't come with much flavor. The citrus-based fiber could help to greatly enhance meat alternatives on the market with greater comparability to actual meat products.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO