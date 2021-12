A new earth and planetary exploration technology (EPET) certificate is preparing students for the Earth and space exploration workforce in their major science or engineering discipline, and the first cohort will graduate in December from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. The certificate program is provided by the Hawaiʻi Institute of Geophysics and Planetology (HIGP) and supported by the Hawaiʻi Space Flight Laboratory.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 10 HOURS AGO