ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Residents, Add This Song to Your Holiday Playlist

By Tommy Paradise
Praise 93.3
Praise 93.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The holiday season is in full swing. With it comes the return of so many classic holiday songs. "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer", "Frosty The Snowman", "The 12 Days of Christmas", just to name a few. Many artists have recorded some terrific ones as well. Who could forget "Jingle Bell...

praise933.com

Comments / 0

Related
Garden & Gun

A Very Southern Holiday Playlist

Q: We need some spice for the holiday soundtrack. Bing Crosby and Irving Berlin just don’t seem to cut it this go-round. A: Agreed. Arriving at the end of 2021’s gauntlet, the whole blithe, frilly, canned-joy onslaught doesn’t seem like it’ll travel. As an antidote to all holiday chaff—from the crackling loudspeakers in the mall’s windswept parking lot to the grisly soundscape wafting from your TV when you get the stuff home—please consider these suggestions so that at least you’ll have some nourishment to gnaw on, or, alternatively, something to play in the car as you attempt to master that Herculean checklist of meaningless errands in the rain. The working musical theory is to head for the deep water in the great Southern river of sound. For a couple of hundred years, the South has supplied the country with artists who know how to temper the hurt with humor and perhaps even a measure of redemption. Refracted through the prism of this tough year, it seems like we’ll be needing some of that.
MUSIC
Iowa State Daily

Top 10 festive songs for your Christmas playlist

The holiday season is in full swing and with Christmas right around the corner, it is time for all of the festive music to start. While some people might be tired of hearing the same songs over and over, there may be a few holiday hits you haven’t heard yet.
MUSIC
Sonoma Index Tribune

Helpful holiday songs this season

Ah, the holidays. Family gatherings, high hopes and expectations, unfamiliar angst, and the annual question: Where did I put the menorah?. Before the opening of the gifts, the Airing of the Greivances, and the ever-popular Feats of Strength, the well-prepared host should compile a carefully curated playlist of holiday songs. Here are some suggestions.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Best Christmas Pop Songs: An Essential Seasonal Playlist

Who in all honesty doesn’t have a big, red, and glowing soft spot for the best Christmas pop songs?. Every year, as the nights draw in and the shops go mental, the songs we have all grown up with suddenly become the soundtrack to our lives yet again. Of course, it’s always a sickly treat doused in nostalgia: the memory of your grandparents creaking into life with Slade’s “Merry Xmas Everybody” or that first romantic fumble under the mistletoe to Wham!’s perennial sob-fest “Last Christmas.” Perhaps that’s why so many contemporary pop acts turn to the Christmas songbook for a fresh interpretation that breathes new life into something so cozy and familiar – as the best Christmas pop songs prove.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Tuscaloosa, AL
Entertainment
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: A cozy, non-holiday winter playlist

My perfect winter song includes mostly-acoustic instruments, little to no autotune and lyrics related to the symbols of the season. Thematically, winter-esque songs emphasize warmth, comfort, simplicity, loss and grief. In an effort to diverge from holiday-centric music, I compiled a playlist that explores those wintry themes — because winter is about more than just presents and jingle bells.
MUSIC
kfgo.com

Your favorite Christmas song?

It’s not easy to pick just one favorite Christmas song. I will say I do prefer the traditional Christmas songs of the season and spirit. Silent Night at Midnight Mass brings back so many fond memories of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in LaMoure and St Catherines in Valley City. The choir at Fargo’s First Lutheran leading us in Joy To The World just warms my heart.
FARGO, ND
austin.com

Get Your Holiday Celebration Started With Our Austin-Only Christmas Music Playlist!

With Christmas only days away, here at Austin.com we’ve put together a Christmas playlist of Austin artists performing classic Christmas songs such as “Deck the Halls” and “Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer.” We’ve also included songs from Quiet Company’s 2012 EP Winter Is Coming and “Santa Baby” by Samantha Russo. So, if you are tired of traditional Christmas songs being played on the radio, our Christmas playlist is the perfect soundtrack to the holiday season. It’s also a great way to support local artists!
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Helms
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Elton John
WJON

Must Have Country Christmas Albums to add to Your Holiday Collection This Year

Do you love country Christmas albums? Are you the one that doesn't buy albums any other time of year, but when you talk Christmas album collections, you are THE person to add to your collection religiously every year? I may have a few that you could add to your collection that will be as timeless as some of your current Christmas favorites.
MUSIC
The Denver Gazette

10 new Christmas songs to go along with your holiday traditions

We’ve got a bountiful crop of new Christmas music this season. Musical acts like The Goo Goo Dolls, John Legend and Ariana Grande have gotten into the gift-giving spirit this year, resulting in a range of new tunes to go along with your holiday traditions. Whether you need tunes for a Christmas party or something to listen to while crying into your hot cocoa, these songs have you covered.
MUSIC
audacy.com

Playlist of the Week: Santa's Songs

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout, I'm telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to town. We are getting closer to Christmas, Chicago! We are about two weeks out from Christmas and the glow of the holiday spirit is all around us! And remember, Santa is always watching! And to prepare for his arrival, you can check out a playlist all about Mr. Claus, himself, exclusively on Audacy.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Christmas#Ladies And Gentlemen#Jingle Bell Rock#Airplay#Southerners
chicagotheaterandarts.com

Add a joyous a cappella concert to your holidays

Chicago a cappella, a versatile, talented vocal ensemble of professional singers, is back doing concerts across the Chicago area. “Holidays a cappella,” a program of beautiful Christmas and Chanukah music, runs Dec. 3 through Dec. 12, 2021. Founded in 1993, Chicago a cappella has a subscription series and does live and broadcast-media...
CHICAGO, IL
Onward State

Your Prepping-For-Finals Playlist

It’s the Friday before hell finals week, and we’re all feeling the stress of it all. What better way to prepare than blasting some tunes while trying to not rip your hair out?. There are only a few days left standing between you and your holiday vacation, so...
MUSIC
springsmag.com

Your Go-to Colorado Christmas Music Playlist

Everyone seems to have relatively strong feelings about holiday music. The ubiquitous soundtrack to the season seems to get worse in shopping malls, restaurants and on your cubicle mate’s tiny speakers that he or she leaves tuned to the worst station all through December. But a whole host of...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
eldonnews.org

Here is your new Winter Break playlist

When it comes to music there are many styles to shape it in and there are many genres of music for those with different tastes. If fast and loud is not your thing maybe something calm and slow. Here are some of the top picks on behalf of the El Don staff.
THEATER & DANCE
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Praise 93.3

Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa, AL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://praise933.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy