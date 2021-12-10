ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiz Khalifa Drops New Mixtape 'Wiz Got Wings'

Cover picture for the articleToday, Wiz Khalifa dropped his new project Wiz Got Wings. For the 14-track mixtape, the Grammy-nominated artist re-united with Cardo got Wings and Sledgren to produce the project. Coming on the heels of...

hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Rose Parties At "Verzuz" With Wiz Khalifa Days After AE Edwards Apology

Last night's Verzuz was filled with takeaways. Aside from the ruckus incited by Bizzy Bone, the show also featured several guest appearances to help fill the stage. Terrence Howard helped close out the show by performing "It's Hard out Here for a Pimp," the Hustle & Flow track that helped Three 6 Mafia earn an Academy Award.
Mashed

The Truth About Wiz Khalifa's HotBox Restaurant

Musician Wiz Khalifa made his debut in the food industry in 2020 by launching his virtual kitchen brand, "Hotbox," in October 2020. According to Houstonia Magazine, Wiz Khalifa had a simple mission: to reach out to customers with the "munchies" late at night. The rapper teamed up with several established eateries to get the meals ready and delivered them to consumers using food delivery apps such as UberEats and DoorDash. On the HotBox website, Wiz Khalifa mentioned that he worked on the menu himself with his team of chefs to come up with the dishes.
hiphop-n-more.com

Wiz Khalifa & Juicy J Announce Joint Album; Share First Single ‘Pop That Trunk’

Longtime friends Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J have collaborated on several songs in the past. Today, they have announced that they are working on a joint album. The Taylor Gang rappers will be releasing their collaborative project “early 2022” according to the press release. To kick things off, they are dropping the first single ‘Pop That Trunk’ along with a music video. Watch it below.
hotnewhiphop.com

Wiz Khalifa Reunites With Cardo & Sledgren On “Blacc Tarantino”

Wiz Khalifa fans have been loving the 34-year-old’s surprise project, Wiz Got Wings since it arrived at midnight on Friday. The album sees Wiz reunite with former collaborators Cardo (Got Wings) and Sledgren to create a masterpiece that feels similar to some of his older offerings that have stayed in rotation over the years.
HipHopDX.com

Pi'erre Bourne & TM88 Recruit Wiz Khalifa + Young Nudy For Joint Album 'Yo!88'

Pi’erre Bourne and TM88 — two of the most impactful rap producers of the last decade — are joining forces for a collaborative album that’s sure to rattle speakers. On Wednesday (December 1), the multi-platinum hitmakers announced the aptly-titled Yo!88, an 11-track joint project arriving on December 10. Unlike many...
Mashed

We Tried HotBox By Wiz Khalifa So You Don't Have To

If you've used a food delivery app, chances are you've come across a ghost kitchen concept. The shared-kitchen space, delivery-only business may just be the future of restaurant dining, so it's no surprise that plenty of big names like Guy Fieri and David Chang are getting in on the action. But it's not just celebrities of the chef variety who are looking to scare up some ghost kitchen business. From super diva Mariah Carey and her virtual cookie company to YouTube sensation Mr. Beast and the breakout success of his burger operation, if you have a famous face, you can be the star of the next big ghost kitchen concept.
2dopeboyz.com

Weekly Dope: Big Boi + Sleepy Brown, Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, Russ & More

With another seven in the books, we’re back catching you up on the best new music with the 272nd installment of our Weekly Dope playlist. On the artwork this week, I ran with a mix of Big Boi and Sleepy Brown for finally releasing their Big Sleepover album, Rick Ross for his Richer Than I Ever Been album, Wiz Khalifa for reuniting with Cardo and Sledgren for Wiz Got Wings, and Russ for supplying another quality, feature-heavy project in CHOMP 2.
Advertising Age

Liquid Death promotes itself as bong water with the help of Wiz Khalifa

Liquid Death has been scaring us with undead, horror and gore-themed marketing all year. It’s only fair that the canned water brand helps us chill out now. The suggestion: use Liquid Death as luxury bong water. In its latest marketing surprise, Liquid Death has teamed with rapper Wiz Khalifa’s cannabis...
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
E! News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Prove They're Still Crazy in Love in These Swoon-Worthy PDA Photos

Watch: Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter's Sweet Tribute to Jay-Z All together now: They're still looking, still looking so crazy in love. We're talking about music's biggest power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, of course. The pair pulled back the curtain on their recent celebrations for the rapper's 52nd birthday—and judging by the new photos the "Formation" singer shared in a Dec. 7 Instagram post—the pair are as close as ever.
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wore a mullet dress and we are completely obsessed

J.Lo has called it – mullet dresses are back, and honestly, we're kind of obsessed. Jennifer Lopez dropped the music video for her new single 'On My Way' from the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, that she is set to star in. Wearing an array of chic ensembles in the video, in one of the shots she can be seen wearing a dreamy mullet dress (yep, the dress style we all have a love/hate relationship with, just like the infamous hairstyle), and we love it all over again.
hypebeast.com

Snoop Dogg Reveals He Was "Hurt" After Not Being Able to Purchase Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg revealed in an extensive new interview that “the man in me was hurt” when he was not given the chance to purchase Death Row Records. Speaking to TIDAL‘s Elliot Wilson via GQ, the hip-hop veteran explained that he was led to his current executive position at Def Jam Recordings after failing to acquire Suge Knight’s Death Row. “I went looking for this job because I wanted to be the CEO of Death Row Records and basically take over the merchandise and rerelease their music, do documentaries, and possibly do my life story,” Snoop shared. “But then eOne Music [which owned Death Row Music until April 2021] didn’t want to give me action at it. So then I asked could I buy it? And they acted like they didn’t want to sell it. Then they sold it [to the Blackstone Group], and the man in me was hurt, but the businessman in me said, Okay, I got to find something else to do to take this energy of mine that I’m holding on to.”
NME

Watch Lizzo cover Erykah Badu’s ‘Tyrone’ with cheeky lyric changes referencing Drake and Chris Evans

Lizzo has covered an Erykah Badu classic during her set at Miami’s Art Basel over the weekend – while ad-libbing some new lyrics of her own. Performing as part of an American Express concert series entitled AmEx Unstaged on December 5, the singer covered Badu’s track ‘Tyrone’ – which Badu herself originally released in 1997 on her live album ‘Live’.
HollywoodLife

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Match With Daughters In SKIMs Cozy Clothes For New Ad

The NBA player and singer brought their girls along for a sweet family-focused new ad for SKIMs, showing off different colors of the same outfit. For plenty of families, there’s nothing quite like relaxing in the colder months in comfy clothes with family. Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert both showed off some of SKIMs “Cozy” collection with their daughters Junie, 5, and Rue, 1. The family were featured prominently in the new ad, which launched on Friday, December 3.
