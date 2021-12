The staff at HomeTheaterReview.com is comprised of experts across many fields who strive to help you learn and make better informed buying decisions. CES is just weeks away and about what wonders await, one can only speculate. But if the rumor mill knows what it’s talking about what’s we’ll see is Samsung finally put its foot into the OLED TV game. Of course, Samsung is no stranger to OLED, the company debuted an OLED TV right when LG did. But after that first attempt, Samsung saw fit to concentrate its OLED efforts on portable devices.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO