It's no secret that investing in newly public companies can be a highly speculative venture. However, not all IPO stocks are created equal, and some might just be worth putting on your watchlist. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 12, Fool.com contributors Toby Bordelon, Jon Quast, and Rachel Warren each name an IPO stock that long-term investors might want to put on their radar for 2022.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO