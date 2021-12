Nicosia, Cyprus, December 2021 — The Institute For the Future (IFF) at the University of Nicosia (UNIC) and the Internet of Services Foundation (IOST) are delighted to announce a scholarship program to empower women in blockchain, through which an annual cohort of talented, motivated candidates will have the opportunity to pursue the university’s leading masters program in the field. The partnership kicks off with two endowed studentships over a two-year period, with the option to increase the number of students sponsored per year as of the next intake to UNIC’s MSc program in blockchain and digital currency in spring 2022.

