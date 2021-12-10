17-year-old armed with knife arrested Friday morning at Glen Burnie High School

A 17-year-old was arrested Friday morning after police say he carried a knife onto Glen Burnie High School and attempted to start a fight with a student.

Anne Arundel County Police say at around 11:30 a.m., school employees and a school resource officer were standing near the cafeteria during a lunch transition when a fight broke out between the teenager and another student.

The administration and the SRO were able to separate the parties and realized that one of the teens did not belong in the school.

That 17-year-old was detained and while being escorted to the office attempted to flee from officers and administration.

He was taken into custody and authorities found a knife on him.

He was charged with trespassing on school property, Dangerous Weapon on School Property, Disturbing School Operations, Resisting Arrest, 2nd Degree Assault, and Disorderly Conduct.

Authorities believe that no one was threatened with the knife during the incident.

This is the second consecutive day where an Anne Arundel County High School was trespassed during school hours. Yesterday, an a man trespassed Southern High School in Hardwood with a knife and was apprehended by authorities.

County Officials released a letter to families of students regarding the incident.

Dear Families: I am writing today to make you aware of a situation that occurred so that you will have the most accurate information that I can provide.

This morning during Gopher Block, there was a disruption in the cafeteria in which I had to physically remove a student from the cafeteria. During our investigation we found that the involved student is an Evening High School student and that he was in possession of a knife. As the student was being escorted away, the student attempted to flee.

Our school resource officers then arrested the student again. At no time did the involved student make threats with the knife. Regardless, trespassing and weapon possession, especially on school property, are unlawful and cannot be tolerated. For that reason, any individuals found to be involved will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.

In addition, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct. While this situation undoubtedly may be upsetting to some of you, I want you to know that our safety procedures are in place for reasons such as this. It is critical that we all work together to maintain the safety and order of our students and staff. Although most students were unaware of the incident, I must again remind you to talk to your students about the importance of following safety rules and procedures.

Thank you for all that you do for our school, and for discussing this issue with your student.