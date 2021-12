In the midst of trade rumors, Pacers big Myles Turner went on the record about wanting a bigger role. He’s not going that far. It’s not like me saying, “I’m demanding a trade.” It’s not like me saying, “Get somebody else out of here.” It’s none of that. All that was me saying that I know my worth. I hold myself to a high regard, and I expressed that out to the open. I’ve had conversations with the front office. I’ve been very candid with them. They know how I feel. I’ve had conversations with Rick, and our coaching staff know how I feel. I’ve even had that conversation with my players. So, by no means was this article or quotes or anything a shot at anybody in the organization.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO