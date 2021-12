Blinders was waiting for the right moment to strike again and that time has come. After taking the majority of the year to himself following his last release round in March, the STMPD RCRDS mainstay returned to social media earlier in November to do what’s proven to be an effective tactic in making the most noise without actually uttering a single word: wiping his Instagram. While it’s not entirely known at the time of writing whether or not there’s something up Blinders’ sleeve in terms of a larger project, he’s giving the first sonic taste of what he’s been cooking throughout the last eight-plus months with “Pressure (Wanna Feel Good).”

