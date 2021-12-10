You’ll Reach Speeds Of Up To 50 MPH On Ohio’s Epic Toboggan Run

If you thought winter was the season for staying indoors, think again! There are so many adventures to be had in the great outdoors, and that’s true even in the coldest months. This season, head to the Chalet in Mill Stream Run Reservation for an epic toboggan run you won’t soon forget. Ice chutes will send you flying downhill at speeds nearing 50 MPH! Think you’ve got what it takes to experience this toboggan run in Ohio?

Winter in Ohio is simply magical, and nowhere is that truer than our breathtaking parks. Cleveland Metroparks consist of nearly 24,000 acres to explore in every season.

Plan a visit during the colder months, and you can look forward to trying out seasonal activities, such as snowshoeing, winter hiking, and...

...flying down a toboggan chute! That's right: the Chalet at Mill Stream Run Reservation offers epic tobogganing for those looking for a thrill-seeking adventure.

The toboggan chutes are made up of two twin 700-foot chutes that are kept refrigerated. That means you won't need any snow or ice to reach top speeds as you fly downhill.

So if you're looking to add a fun new activity into your winter itinerary, you can't go wrong with a trip to the tallest and fastest toboggan chute in Ohio!

There are three important things that visitors should know before planning their visit. First, reservations are required . Second, riders must be at least 42 inches tall to participate. And lastly, gloves or mittens are required by all with no exceptions.

What are your thoughts on this epic toboggan run in Ohio? Is this something you would try? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! For more information, including reservations, rules, and FAQs, be sure to visit the official Strongsville Toboggan Chutes website . You can also inquire more by dialing (440) 572 – 9990 .

