Ohio congressional candidate Max Miller helped arrange Trump’s January 6 rally that preceded riot, select committee says

Property lines: The Ohio Senate is expected to vote on a bill Wednesday that would prohibit school districts from initiating complaints before county boards of revision that properties, especially commercial properties, are undervalued, Laura Hancock reports. School districts, which need properties to remain high because the owners pay more in property taxes, use real estate records, loan documents and other data to determine whether properties are undervalued. House Bill 126, which lawmakers heavily changed last week, would allow districts to file counter complaints when property owners try to convince boards of revision to lower their assessed values.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO