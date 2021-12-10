ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews respond to car fire at College & Career Academy at Pruden in Suffolk

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire at the College & Career Academy at Pruden in the 4100 block of Pruden Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers got the call at 2:33 p.m.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Franklin T. Adams said the first unit arrived on the scene related to a report of a commercial structure fire at the school, which stemmed from the automotive area of the building where a car was on fire inside the facility.

The fire was marked under control at 3:01 p.m.

Firefighters are currently airing out the bay area of the facility to determine if there was any extension.

Officials say the facility was in the process of being evacuated when firefighters were arriving on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Automotive#Accident#Suffolk Fire Rescue#News 3
