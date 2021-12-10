Gordon Ramsay to launch new 'food market' concept in western NC

Gordon Ramsay has cooked for world leaders like Vladimir Putin and Tony Blair, so he has worked with various international cuisines. In fact, in an interview with Stephen Colbert, the "Hell's Kitchen" star told Colbert that Putin was a "tough cookie" to cook for, but the President of Russia did, indeed, like the meal he prepared. Ramsay also cooked for Princess Diana in the 1990s (via Town & Country), and the Scotsman counts Victoria and David Beckham, along with supermodel GiGi Hadid, as friends (via Insider). And most recently, he had Instagram tongues wagging and fans freaking out when he posted a photo of himself with Post Malone.
Comments / 1