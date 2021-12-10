Gordon Ramsay to launch new 'food market' concept in western NC

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has been in the culinary industry for a long time and is known for his exceptional skills in the kitchen. According to Insider, the chef was once the wealthiest celebrity chef in the world. A lot of this was on account of his flourishing television career. After all, he was a part of several popular TV shows such as "MasterChef," "Hell's Kitchen," "Kitchen Nightmares," and more. It also helped that he had scores of successful eateries in different parts of the world.

TV SHOWS ・ 26 DAYS AGO