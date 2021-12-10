Chester County Man Convicted In Deadly Carjacking Of 31-Year-Old Victim

A Chester County man was found guilty of murdering a 31-year-old Lancaster County man during a carjacking three years ago, authorities said.

Hakeem Smith, 33, of Oxford, was convicted on charges of second-degree murder, robbery of a motor vehicle, and related offenses for the shooting death of Samuel Algarin, of Quarryville, in Sept. 2018, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office.

After spending the evening with his mother and two sons, Algarin picked up his car in a Lower Oxford parking lot to drive back to his mother’s house, authorities said.

Investigators say Smith was driving down Route 10 when he pulled over and shot Algarin in the chest before stealing his car.

Less than an hour after his mother and sons saw him alive, Algarin's body was found along Limestone Road in West Fallowfield Township, authorities said.

On Sept. 13, 2018, West Fallowfield police officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on Limestone Road and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his chest, the DA's office said.

He was pronounced dead later that night.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from Turkey Hill in Parkesburg and saw Smith filling Algarin's GMC Terrain with gas and buying a phone charger, authorities said.

On Sept. 16, police found the victim's car in Westtown. The fingerprints found inside the car were identified as Smith's, investigators said.

Smith's fingerprints were also found on the victim's cell phone, which was discovered two miles from where his body was discovered, the DA's office said.

When Smith was arrested five days after the murder, police found the Algarin's DNA on his pants, authorities said.

“This is one of the most tragic and senseless murders I have ever seen in all my years as a prosecutor," District Attorney Deb Ryan said.

"On this awful day, Samuel Algarin went to work, then spent the evening with his mother and sons. It was just a regular night. Until Hakeem Smith decided he wanted the victim’s car, no matter the cost. His greed, heartlessness, and brutality destroyed the lives of those Mr. Algarin loved most – his sons, mother, and family. Hopefully, this verdict brings a measure of peace to Mr. Algarin’s family and friends that justice was done and Hakeem Smith will be punished for the death of their loved one.“

The case was prosecuted by Senior DDA Carlos Barraza and ADAs Kaitlyn Macaulay and Ana Shubert Baranowski.

