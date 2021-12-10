ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing 32-year-old West Bend man last seen Dec. 2

 3 days ago
The West Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 32-year-old man.

Police say John R. Ciriacks was reported missing by a friend on Dec. 4.

Ciriacks is described as 5'10, 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Ciriacks was last seen on Dec. 2 and his friend says he normally sees him every day.

Police also say Ciriacks' family also have not heard from him and he has not been at his job for the past week.

West Bend police have been unable to contact Ciriacks or obtain information regarding his whereabouts.

Ciriacks owns and drives a grey 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Wisconsin license plates: AKD-4623. The vehicle has minor front-end damage. The actual vehicle is pictured in this article.

West Bend police
John Ciriacks owns and drives a grey 2010 Hyundai Santa Fe, with Wisconsin License Plates AKD-4623.

If you have seen Ciriacks in the past week or have any information as to his present location, please contact the West Bend Police Department at 262-335-5000.

