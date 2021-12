PHOENIX — Rain and snow are on the way to Arizona at the end of the week. And like many drivers in Arizona, you probably haven't thought about whether your car's ready. When the rain starts to fall, Valley auto shops say people flock to get their cars weather-worthy. But they said there are two things you should do right now to make sure you're prepared and not trying to fix your car in a downpour.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO