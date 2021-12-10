ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

History Lesson: The Dolphins and Byes

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 4 days ago

The Miami Dolphins will be part of the last set of byes in the NFL this season when they join the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and the Philadelphia Eagles on the sidelines for Week 14.

It's the latest bye ever for the Dolphins, topping the one in 2004 which came in Week 10 after Miami had started the season with a 1-8 record.

Here are more Dolphins bye tidbits:

-- The Dolphins have an 18-14 record in games coming off a bye. That includes wins in the first seven such games from 1990-95 (there were two byes in the 1993 season).

-- The five-game winning streak is the longest the Dolphins will carry into a bye, topping the four-game streak they had in 2000 before they came with that dramatic 40-37 overtime Monday night loss against the Jets when they blew a 30-7 fourth-quarter lead.

-- The Dolphins had a two-game winning streak into their bye in 2020, which they followed with a 28-17 victory against the Los Angeles Rams in Tua Tagovailoa's first NFL start.

-- The game against the Jets on Dec. 19 will mark the sixth time the Dolphins have faced them in their first post-bye game, by far the most for any opponent. The Dolphins are 2-3 in the previous five games, the most recent matchup a 27-23 victory in Miami when Kenyan Drake scored the game-winning touchdown on a fourth-quarter kickoff return.

-- The Dolphins' longest winning streak coming around a bye is six games, which they did in that 2016 season when they won their last two before their one-week break and their first four after. The Dolphins obviously can match that with a victory against the Jets on Dec. 19.

-- This will mark the third consecutive year the Dolphins play at home following the bye. They played host to Washington in 2019 after a Week 5 bye.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears erupted for 27 first-half points — then watched their lead quickly disappear. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears looked like a team that could hang in there with the Green Bay Packers for a half before things snapped back to reality and it turned into what too many of the recent encounters have been — a runaway — as Aaron Rodgers dominated and Matt Nagy’s offense wilted in a 45-30 blowout. 1. There’s a riddle for the offseason ahead, and I write that with the ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Omar Kelly: Dolphins’ already struggling running game hits crisis mode

Just when the running theory was that the Miami Dolphins rushing attack couldn’t get any worse, COVID-19 provided a “hold-my-beer” moment. The Dolphins, who rank 31st in the NFL with 79.2 rushing yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry, could be forced to play Sunday’s game against the New York Jets (3-10) without three of the team’s top tailbacks because of the coronavirus. Starting tailback ...
NFL
FanSided

Several games go in favor of the Miami Dolphins on their bye week

The Miami Dolphins didn’t play today but as the AFC games came to a close, the Dolphins saw several games fall their way as they hope to make the post season. Miami entered the day 6-7 and theoretically alive for the playoffs. While they were not in danger of being eliminated, teams who were only a game and a half ahead of them could have moved two games up. Even in the chase for the Wild Card.
NFL
Boston Herald

COVID-19 strikes Dolphins running back room again upon return from bye week

A third Miami Dolphins running back is getting placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed had already tested positive over a weekend off for the team. Phillip Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to an NFL Network report. The report added that Lindsay, like...
NFL
AllDolphins

What the Monday Roster Moves Mean

The Miami Dolphins were busy making roster moves Monday when the team reconvened following its bye. For the most part, the moves came out of necessity as the Dolphins suddenly are dealing with a COVID issue. After Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Lesson#The Jets#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#The New England Patriots#The Philadelphia Eagles#The Los Angeles Rams#Kenyan
abc7ny.com

Miami Dolphins, back from bye, now have three RBs on COVID-19 list, including Myles Gaskin

MIAMI -- The Dolphins have all three of their running backs on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week after at least two positive tests within the position group. Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed each tested positive for the virus, coach Brian Flores confirmed Monday, and were both placed on the reserve list this past weekend. While Flores said he didn't expect those positive results to not be isolated issues, Phillip Lindsay also tested positive Monday, and followed his backfield mates to the list.
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Behind Enemy Lines: BYE Week Review, Dolphins Fan Edition

A new twist on Behind Enemy Lines this week, as we’re stuck in our BYE week and Sunday will have a football-shaped hole in our weekends, it also means we have no enemies to get behind the lines of. So how better to get our fix than to speak with fans of our own team to get a detailed and passionate picture of where we are as a fanbase and a franchise right now.
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins 2021 Week 15 Power Rankings Roundup

The Miami Dolphins' average ranking in the seven national outlets we use did not change this week, which maybe makes sense because the team had its bye. But it was a case of some rankings going up and some rankings going down that produced an identical average position of 18.6 out of the 32 teams in the power rankings produced by Sports Illustrated, NFL.com, ESPN.com, CBSSports.com, Pro Football Network, Yahoo Sports, and USA Today.
NFL
AllDolphins

Dolphins Playoff Outlook Through Week 14

Because there are so many teams ahead of the Miami Dolphins in the AFC standings, it was impossible for all the results from the Week 14 action to work out in their favor in terms of helping improve their pretty slim playoff hopes. So, as one should have expected, it...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
The Spun

What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dan Quinn and Russell Wilson marriage in Denver?

With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By What Cris Collinsworth Said Tonight

That’s how many NFL fans are reacting to the comment made by the longtime broadcaster during Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears. Collinsworth, praising Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, asked if anyone around the league has been more “honest” than the MVP this season.
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
202
Followers
936
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy