Public Safety

Social Media Helps Girl Scout Get Back Lost Vest

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say the power of social media helped them get...

sacramento.cbslocal.com

mymcmedia.org

Social Media Helps Locate Missing 1-Year-Old

A 1-year-old girl from Silver Spring who had been missing since Nov. 28 was found unharmed in New York City after going viral on social media, according to Montgomery County Police Department Special Victims Investigations Division. And a social media organization, Black and Missing, Inc., aided in her recovery. Toddler...
uticaphoenix.net

‘NY Farm Girls’ use social media to share lifestyle

Evelyn, Claudia, and Jojo Leubner are known as the NY-FARM GIRLS online. They use Instagram, TikTok and YouTube to share their lives as dairy farmers. Each of the sisters works a different job on the farm. Evelyn works with the cows, Claudia is in the field and Jojo manages the calf barn after school. Evelyn is the oldest and gets up first and feeds the cows.
AGRICULTURE
FOX59

Woman uses social media to ‘adopt’ families to help during holidays

A central Indiana woman is on a mission to help families in need city-wide.  After hearing the tragic story on FOX59 of one family who lost everything in a fire, she’s added them to her efforts to give back.   Jenny Morehead put out a call on social media. She originally did it as part of her annual project to adopt just one […]
CENTRAL, IN
thetowerpulse.net

Planking brought back to life on social media

“Planking” has recently had a comeback on social media. At South, an Instagram account called @gps.planks has recently been created, where pictures of both students and staff are posted of them planking around the school. The account is run anonymously by a student. This is due to the fact that some students may feel uncomfortable with knowing who is posting these. It is just easier to keep it clean and anonymous so that there isn’t any trouble.
INTERNET
#The Vest#The Theatre
KWQC

Police: 13-year-old girl made threat on social media against Moline middle school

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a threat made on social media against a middle school. On Wednesday, the Moline-Coal Valley School District notified police that a post on Snapchat contained a threat against Wilson Middle School. Within an hour, Moline Police Department juvenile detectives assigned...
MOLINE, IL
Girl Scout
Social Media
Public Safety
Parents Magazine

Parents Are Quitting Social Media For the Holidays and Not Looking Back

It all starts innocently enough. I curl into bed after another exhausting day trying to get my house ready for the onslaught of the holiday season and click on Instagram to reward myself with a few uninterrupted minutes of mindless scrolling before going to sleep. However, the moment the first photo of a "perfect" Christmas tree, a clutter-free and spotless home, or a family in matching $100 holiday pajamas appears on my screen, the darkness starts to set in. Those initial bursts of excited dopamine are replaced with overwhelming feelings of sadness, anxiety, and inadequacy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New Haven Register

After social media backlash, Derby tree lighting is back on

DERBY — It’s not quite a Christmas miracle, but Derby residents will get to enjoy a traditional tree-lighting ceremony on the green after all this year. The event, previously scheduled for Nov. 26, was canceled over COVID concerns. But Mayor Rich Dziekan has backtracked on that decision and rescheduled it for Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
DERBY, CT
Mendota Reporter

New cookie helps Girl Scouts launch 2021–22 Cookie Program

MENDOTA – Local Girl Scouts will kick-off the 2021–22 Girl Scout Cookie Program with online sales beginning Monday, Dec. 13. Digital Cookie 8.0 allows Girl Scouts to take electronic orders for cookies. Customers can now order and pay for cookies online and have the option to have the cookies shipped directly to them (shipping charges apply), have a Girl Scout offer contactless delivery of cookies to their door, or donate cookies (with no additional handling fees). New this year, Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois will offer free shipping on all direct ship orders of 10 or more cookie packages placed on Dec. 17–18.
MENDOTA, IL
cbslocal.com

Front Street Shelter Takes To Social Media To Get More Volunteers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – An animal shelter going a different route to reach as many people as they can to get help: The Front Street Animal Shelter is so short-staffed they took to social media asking for volunteers. “That’s put us in a really tough spot where we’re just keeping up...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Daily Beast

Final Autopsy Reveals How Brian Laundrie Died

“Van lifer” Brian Laundrie killed himself while on the run from authorities, family lawyer Steve Bertolino said Tuesday. ​​“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” Bertolino said in an emailed statement to The Daily Beast. “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
thelakewoodscoop.com

3-Year-Old: “My Abba Took Me To A Strange Party”

[COMMUNICATED] My name is Eli. I’m three years old and that means I have a yarmulke and peyos, because I’m a big boy. That’s what my mommy told me when she had to leave to go sleep somewhere else so she could have medicine and doctors all the time… that I’m a big boy.
KIDS
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

25 years ago, a pregnant 12-year-old disappeared two weeks before her due date. What happened to Celina Mays?

An age-progression photo of Celina Mays at 33National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Celina Janette Mays lived with her parents, stepsister and aunt in Willingboro, New Jersey. Her biological mother, Lynn Vitale passed away from a brain aneurysm in 1994. After Lynn’s death, C.J. took Celina and moved from Florida to New Jersey and found work as a bookkeeper at the Gospel of Christ Ministry where his sister, Cerita was the pastor.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
WTAJ

Dude diddles kid, MC might kill him

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing a slew of felony charges after a teen came forward about him raping her at least 20 times. Kevin P. Myers, 45, of Altoona was said to be a friend of the teen’s family since she was 7 years old, according to her statement to police. She said that she had helped Myers in her father’s garage and he began to text and message her. During the COVID-19 pandemic, while schools were closed, Myers would pick her up for days on end while he was on the road, driving truck and making deliveries in various states. She said he made her tell her parents she was staying with a friend.
ALTOONA, PA

