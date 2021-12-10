Jaguars' James Robinson: Ready for Week 14

The Urban Meyer era in Jacksonville has been dysfunctional — and that's putting it mildly. In his first season with the Jaguars, Meyer has been a major source of drama. He hired Chris Doyle, whose tenure at Iowa ended amid allegations of racism and bullying, as the team's director of sports performance. (Doyle resigned shortly after being hired because he "did not want to be a distraction.") He brought in Tim Tebow to compete for a roster spot as a tight end despite the fact that he had never played the position. He was seen in a viral video dancing with a young woman, who was not his wife, at an Ohio bar. (He later apologized and called his actions "just stupid.")

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO