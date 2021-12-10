ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaguars' James Robinson: Ready for Week 14

Robinson (heel/knee) isn't listed with an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. The 23-year-old was able to avoid the questionable tag after putting in a full practice Friday....

