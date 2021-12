There's a lion roaming the defense for the Dallas Cowboys, and he's always hungry, no matter what amount of meat he chases down and consumes. Micah Parsons is the king of the jungle whenever he steps onto an NFL field in 2021, and that's not hyperbole -- it's actual fact. What he's been able to achieve in his first year as a pro, and after sitting out his 2020 season at Penn State during the initial surge of COVID-19, is nothing short of remarkable, and he's getting better as the weeks roll along.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO