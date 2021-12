The iconic mother-daughter duo of Kaia and Cindy towered over ‘The Morning Show’ actress as they posed together at the InStyle Awards. How cute!. The statuesque presence of Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford was quite apparent when they posed together with Reese Witherspoon at the 2021 InStyle Awards on November 15. The 20-year-old beauty and her supermodel mother, 55, towered over the petite The Morning Show actress, 45, as they enjoyed a night out at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. With the iconic mother-daughter duo both standing at 5′ 9″ and Reese measuring 5′ 1″, the height difference was decidedly noticeable — which made it all the more fun for a fabulous photo op!

