ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos' Melvin Gordon: Questionable for Week 14

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Though Gordon (hip/shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions, coach Vic Fangio believes the running back will be available for the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Dan Quinn and Russell Wilson marriage in Denver?

With recent reports that Russell Wilson would be interested in waiving his no-trade clause to come to the Denver Broncos, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s next head coach becomes a viable option. On Wednesday, it was revealed that Russell Wilson could be open to waiving his no-trade clause...
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams Named Possible Trade Destinations For Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers trade speculation isn’t going away. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback wanted out this offseason, but the franchise was able to convince him to return for one more year. While it’s still possible that Rodgers will give it another go in Green Bay in 2022, a trade...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
CBS Boston

Broncos Start Game With 10 Players To Honor Demaryius Thomas

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ death this week shocked and saddened the entire NFL community, but particularly the city of Denver and the Broncos organization. While Thomas spent brief stints with the Texans, Patriots and Jets, he’ll forever be remembered as a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos. And on Sunday, as part of the team’s pregame tribute to Thomas, the offense took the field with just 10 players lined up for the snap. The players waited for the 40-second play clock to expire, with the team taking a delay of game penalty while leaving a spot on the field for the late Thomas. 🙏 8️⃣8️⃣ 🙏#LLDT 🕊 pic.twitter.com/Y2U4MgUpQ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 12, 2021 The Denver Broncos take the field with 10 players to honor the late Demaryius Thomas. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) The Lions declined the penalty. Thomas died Thursday at the age of 33, due to what his family believes to have been a seizure. Thomas played eight and a half seasons with the Broncos, winning a Super Bowl in 2015 while earning four Pro Bowl selections and two Second Team All-Pro selections.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Lions
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy RB Injury Report Week 14: Darrell Henderson, Joe Mixon, Melvin Gordon updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, few things are more important in fantasy football than following injury updates. Injuries not only impact the player in question but the teammates and the offenses around them. Here’s an update on some critical RB injury reports to watch and their fantasy football impact.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Denver Post

WATCH: Broncos’ Melvin Gordon III scores on 1-yard touchdown against Lions

Two drives, two rushing touchdowns for the Broncos. Denver reached the end zone for the second time in the first quarter after running back Melvin Gordon punched it in from the 1-yard line against the Lions. The Broncos relied heavily on their run game, totaling 82 yards rushing on 18...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Melvin Gordon or Javonte Williams Start/Sit Week 14: Is Denver still a committee?

With Melvin Gordon sidelined last week, rookie running back Javonte Williams posted a breakout fantasy performance. He finished as the RB1 on the week with 26.8 points in half-PPR scoring. Gordon is likely to be active for Week 14, so how should fantasy football managers approach the Denver backfield?. Update...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy