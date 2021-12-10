ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up Series Eyed By HBO

By Nellie Andreeva
 3 days ago
A follow-up series to Alan Ball ’s Six Feet Under is being explored by HBO , Deadline has learned.

The project, which is in nascent stages, is not believed to be on a fast track and sources caution that it may not move forward. I hear the premium network has commissioned a script, with no firm concept and no writer attached. Series creator/executive producer Ball, who will not be writing, and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are attached to executive produce.

Created and produced by Ball, Six Feet Under aired for five seasons on HBO from 2001-2005. It centered around the lives of the Fisher family, who run a funeral home in Los Angeles, along with their friends and lovers.

Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Jeremy Sisto, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose, Freddy Rodriguez, Mathew St. Patrick, and Rachel Griffiths starred in the ensemble drama. It was produced by Actual Size Films and The Greenblatt/Janollari Studio.

Deadline asked HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys and Greenblatt, then-Chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer, about doing a Six Feet Under reboot or movie two years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hZPm_0dJhfOB900 “I’d love it,” Greenblatt said back then. “I just put up two of the key art posters in my office in the Santa Monica HBO office building, and I’m so proud of that show. I don’t think that’s a show that will probably come back as many people have gone off to other things, but I love working at this company having had that wonderful experience. It cemented in me as a younger executive, how a company should be run and how a talent relationship should happen. It was the most satisfying experience I’ve probably ever had in this business, certainly as a producer. I tried to emulate it at Showtime, I continue to try to emulate it in all the places that I’ve been.”

The potential Six Feet Under revival was first reported by Variety.

