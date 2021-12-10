ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Whiskey Riff Raff Podcast with Yellowstone’s Jefferson White

By Whiskey Riff Raff
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpzQ3_0dJheuwq00

“Shut the fuck up Jimmy.”

This was a fun one…

The great Jefferson White joins the podcast to discuss his journey as Jimmy Hurdstrom on the hit series Yellowstone, working with Taylor Sheridan, the immense talent of Ryan Bingham, learning how to rope and ride, stunt doubles, and people yelling “shut the fuck up Jimmy” when he’s walking down the street.

We also dove into the new 6666’s spinoff, wearing boots around New York, the Yellowstone soundtrack, hosting the new Yellowstone companion podcast , and more.

The podcast is available everywhere. Download the podcast on Apple Podcasts by searching “ Whiskey Riff Raff ” or click here.

We’re also available on Spotify and wherever else you can listen to podcasts.

Cheers, y’all.

Audio

Video

The post Whiskey Riff Raff Podcast with Yellowstone’s Jefferson White first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser and His Wife Just Shared the Dreamiest Photos of One Another

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser and his wife Cynthia Daniel love some Instagram PDA, and the lovebirds are at it again with some posts about their recent vacation. Daniel shared a photo of the couple about to kiss, captioning it, "My baby until the end. I'm so thankful for you [prayer hands emoji, red heart emoji]. She also added the hashtags "loyal," "protective," "alwayscreating," "neversettling," "giving," and "loving." Hauser commented, "Love ya babydoll!" Hauser also shared a photo of the couple and shouted out his sister Vanessa Mooney's clothing line for "for making my wife look so good."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Who Is Avery?

“Yellowstone” star Tanaya Beatty surprised fans by appearing in last night’s episode, “I Want To Be Him,” as former ranch hand Avery. Fans met Avery back in Season 1, but she abruptly dropped off the show midway through Season 2. Reportedly, Beatty got involved in some major films, so she left the show for a while. But now she’s back, and fans can’t help but wonder why.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Did Not Join Cast, Despite Fans' Confusion

During last week's two-hour Yellowstone Season 4 premiere, Sally Struthers' name shot up the Google search charts even though the All in the Family star had nothing to do with the show. It turns out that many viewers mistook two-time Oscar-nominated Australian star Jacki Weaver for Struthers. Weaver joined Yellowstone as the new villain, Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riff Raff
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Ryan Bingham
Decider

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Says A Romance Between Summer And John Is “Possible”

After her memorable introduction in last week’s episode of Yellowstone—not many people walk away after being a part of a group that throws a rock a Dutton—protestor Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins continues to shake things up in “I Want To Be Him,” the sixth episode of the fourth season. After spending a platonic night on the Yellowstone ranch with John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Summer is minding her own business in the kitchen the next morning when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) happens upon her. In classic Beth Dutton form, she threatens Summer, who only backs down after Beth brandishes a knife. Thank goodness John was there to break them up!
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Is Jennifer Landon’s Teeter Leaving ‘Yellowstone’?

The brutal rivalry between Lloyd (Forrie J.Smith) and Walker (Ryan Bingham) on Yellowstone has been brewing for a while. From insults to harmless fights, their conflict escalated in a big way during a wild moment in last night’s episode “I Want To Be Him.” After seeing Walker hanging with the bunkhouse boys and cozying up to Lloyd ex-girlfriend Laramie (Hassie Harrison), Lloyd totally lost it, smashing Walker’s guitar and stabbing him in the chest.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Audio Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Drops Awesome Photo of Cast’s Night Out in Las Vegas

The cast of the ever popular Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” took a little break and let their hair down to celebrate their success. Several members of the “Yellowstone” cast were in Las Vegas for a photoshoot with People Magazine. It appears they also got to have a little fun and enjoy each other’s company while in Vegas. Cole Hauser, who we all know as tough guy Rip Wheeler, was among those attending the event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

84K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy