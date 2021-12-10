Whiskey Riff Raff Podcast with Yellowstone’s Jefferson White

“Shut the fuck up Jimmy.”

This was a fun one…

The great Jefferson White joins the podcast to discuss his journey as Jimmy Hurdstrom on the hit series Yellowstone, working with Taylor Sheridan, the immense talent of Ryan Bingham, learning how to rope and ride, stunt doubles, and people yelling “shut the fuck up Jimmy” when he’s walking down the street.

We also dove into the new 6666’s spinoff, wearing boots around New York, the Yellowstone soundtrack, hosting the new Yellowstone companion podcast , and more.

Cheers, y’all.

