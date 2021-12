GRAND RAPIDS, MI – About 37,000 utility customers in Michigan remain without power Monday, Dec. 13, after wind gusts over the weekend reached 70 mph and damaged power lines. Consumers Energy said the last 14,000 customers without power should have it restored by the end of the day. DTE also expected to have power restored to 23,000 customers on the east side of the state by Monday evening.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO