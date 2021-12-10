Mom Steals Daughters ID To Date!

Four families with students at Oakville Middle School were able to enjoy Thanksgiving dinners thanks to the efforts of the OMS community and parent Suzi Ruth. Ruth and her daughter Chloe collected 13 large boxes of food and over $1,500 in donations to stock each family’s pantry over the five day Thanksgiving break. Ruth has been collecting money and food/clothing items for families at her children’s schools for the past five years, and she said the $1,500 raised this year was by far the most donated at one time.

OAKVILLE, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO