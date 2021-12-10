ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

From Bench Side to Bed-Travelling on a Road to Get a Safe and Effective Vaccine Against COVID-19, Day to Save the Life

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

Recent Pat Biotechnol. 2021 Dec 8. doi: 10.2174/1872208315666211209094457. Online ahead of print. Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is caused by a new strain of coronavirus called Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). It is the most challenging pandemic of this century. The growing COVID-19 pandemic has triggered extraordinary efforts...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
earth.com

Plant-based COVID vaccine is safe and effective

Medicago, a Canadian biotech company, has recently reported positive results from a large, late-stage clinical trial study of its new COVID-19 vaccine, which they developed in collaboration with the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline (GSK). The phase three clinical trials showed a 75.3 percent efficacy against the Delta variant, with the vaccine’s...
PHARMACEUTICALS
studyfinds.org

Early COVID-19 symptoms may be mistaken for vaccine side-effects, study warns

LONDON — If you recently received a COVID-19 vaccine shot and feel under the weather, those may not be vaccine side-effects — you may actually have COVID-19. That’s the warning of a new study by King’s College London researchers, who find that early COVID-19 symptoms are indistinguishable from typical vaccination side-effects. In other words, don’t assume how you’re feeling is because of the vaccine, and if possible, arrange for a coronavirus test quickly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Immune System#Pmid
healthday.com

Effectiveness of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Lower at ≥120 Days

THURSDAY, Dec. 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The vaccine effectiveness (VE) of both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccines declined at ≥120 days after the second dose, with higher VE and antibody levels for Moderna than Pfizer-BioNTech recipients, according to research published in the Dec. 10 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
SCIENCE
MedicineNet.com

Is It Normal to Have Side Effects After the Second COVID-19 Vaccine?

As with any immunization, it is normal to have side effects after receiving your COVID-19 vaccine, irrespective of the dose. The most common side effects include:. Severe adverse effects are extremely rare and may include:. Trouble breathing. Persistent pain or pressure in the chest. Blood clotting. Increased heart rate. Disorientation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine effective against virus variants: study

Kaiser Permanente research published on December 15, 2021 in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination. "We conducted a previous study that showed the high...
PHARMACEUTICALS
scitechdaily.com

Vaccines Are Less Effective at Protecting Against Severe COVID-19 in Immunocompromised Adults

Susceptible people should receive a 3-dose vaccine series and a booster. New real-world evidence gathered by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at protecting against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in people who are immunocompromised. In general, immunocompromised individuals are at an increased...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheConversationAU

Safety, side effects, allergies and doses. The COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 year olds explained

Australian children aged 5-11 will start to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from January 10, after it cleared the final regulatory step and was recommended for use in this age group by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI). ATAGI recommends children aged 5-11 receive two 10 microgram doses (which is one-third of the over-12s dose), eight weeks apart. Read more: COVID vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds are inching closer. Here's what we know so far What...
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

Pregnancy and the COVID-19 Vaccine: Is It Safe?

Many expecting, trying or recently pregnant people are understandably fearful about how the COVID-19 vaccine might impact their fertility or ability to get pregnant. However, research shows that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine are stronger than any known or potential risks of being vaccinated while pregnant. When a...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Indiana Daily Student

IU experts say giving COVID-19 vaccine to children is safe, effective

COVID-19 positivity rates have decreased for the past several months, but the rates are once again on the rise for students in K-12 schools in Indiana. To combat rising positivity rates, multiple COVID-19 vaccines such as Pfzier and Moderna were made available to adults. Now, young children are also able to be vaccinated. The vaccine most recently became available for those aged 5 to 11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTNH

Get your COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot for free in travel hubs

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics are nothing new, but as hospitalizations rise and a new variant spreads across the globe, the strategy behind the clinics is shifting. This week, Connecticut health officials announced plans to bring mobile vaccination clinics to transportation hubs. Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks and Union Station in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Tribune-Review

Editorial: Get vaccinated to save hospital beds

There are just too many covid patients and not enough care to go around. Hospitals across the state are reporting numbers that are pushing them to the edge. UPMC facilities are reporting that they are at or over capacity. Allegheny Health Network is similarly taxed. Excela is shifting or canceling nonemergency surgeries.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtvy.com

Doctors not seeing COVID-19 vaccine side effects in kids

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s vaccination numbers are lagging behind when it comes to kids ages five to 11, with state data showing only about 6%. Doctor’s with Children’s of Alabama said they are seeing kids coming in with flu like symptoms like fevers and dehydration. But, they said it is because there are a lot of different respiratory viruses going around right now, not just COVID-19.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
survivornet.com

Single Mom Of Four Told Her Constant Itching Was Due To Pregnancy Is Battling Lymphoma After Doctors Discover Softball-Sized Tumor

Stephanie Feeney experienced symptoms of lymphoma for months before her diagnosis, including intense itching that doctors initially misdiagnosed as cholestasis, a liver disorder. She was pregnant at the time and delivered her child three weeks early because of the risk the liver condition presents to the fetus. Her itching did...
CANCER
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy