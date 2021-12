Things are taking yet another bad turn for the New York Islanders. Mathew Barzal has entered COVID protocol as the Isles get ready to take on the Detroit Red Wings. After finally getting their first win on home ice the Isles were looking to ride the wave that's seen them go 2-1-3 in their last six games. Mathew Barzal lead the way in those six games with nine points. It's been some true "kid who won the Calder" vibes from Barzal lately. And now, he's out for around ten days.

NHL ・ 58 MINUTES AGO