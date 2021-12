If you've ever opened up the menu at Applebee's, you're all too aware of how extensive it is. The national restaurant chain — which has nearly 2,000 locations across the country — offers casual American fare for anyone and everyone. There are chicken wings drenched in hot sauce, a wide variety of fresh salads, creamy pastas, the ever-popular Bourbon Street steak, Oreo shakes, and, of course, burgers galore. From the classic cheeseburger to the Whisky bacon burger, which is topped with pepper jack cheese, crispy onions, and whiskey-infused steak sauce, you can customize any patty to your liking with your choice of toppings and condiments (via Applebee's).

