Winter Storm Warning issued for Alger, Delta, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 14:25:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity LOW SNOW SNOW LEVELS AND LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT Heavy low elevation snow expected on Wednesday Snow levels will continue to drop to around 1000 feet by late tonight. Snow showers will taper off through evening and overnight. Some minor accumulations will be possible at elevations as low as 1,000 feet by Tuesday morning, which includes the highway summits through Mendocino and Lake County. Another storm system is expected to bring snow as low 1,500 to 2,000 feet on Wednesday. This is expected to bring significant snow to most highway passes across the area. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant snow is possible in Weaverville on Wednesday.
