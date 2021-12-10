ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alger County, MI

Winter Storm Warning issued for Alger, Delta, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-11 11:49:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an...

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Winter Storm Forecast For The South East

A wet Pacific storm system is forecast to affect the area today and Tuesday, bringing widespread rain and higher elevation snow, as well as severe winds, to the region. Snow accumulations at higher altitudes will undoubtedly result in travel delays and cancellations.
NEVADA STATE
High Wind Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Crawford; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coast Range of Northwest Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 23:10:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coast Range of Northwest Oregon OCCASIONAL HEAVIER SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT Scattered showers will be lowering snow levels tonight into early Tuesday morning across the Coast Range. This will allow snow to fall and accumulate on elevated and grassy surfaces, while it remains more slushy on roads. Take caution driving over bridges and overpasses as black ice may form on those colder surfaces. Expect spotty accumulations of up to an inch below 1500 feet, and 1 to 3 inches above.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
Flood Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 07:31:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: San Luis Obispo FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following area, San Luis Obispo County. * WHEN...Until 945 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 552 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain continuing to fall over the area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen so far with local amounts up to 5 inches over higher elevations. Urban and small stream flooding will continue to pose a threat, especially in low lying areas. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Morro Bay, and Pismo Beach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Lake County WINTER WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY Heavy snow has come to an end across much of northwest California. However, another storm system will produce moderate to heavy snow accumulations for elevations as low 1500 to 2000 feet on Wednesday. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Storm Watch above 2000 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Lake County. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 05:39:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Dangerous Winter Storm to Produce Very Heavy Snow with Strong Winds and Whiteout Conditions .A strong winter storm continues to bring very heavy snow to the mountains and foothills of northern California. Moderate to heavy snow showers will continue into Tuesday. Snow levels have dropped to around 1500 feet with snow into some of the lower foothill communities. Another winter storm with low snow levels and heavy snow will affect northern California Wednesday and Thursday. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Tree branches could fall as well. Additional snow accumulations of 11 to 15 inches, with localized amounts up to 2 feet, are possible. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. Significant reductions in visibility are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 14:25:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Southern Trinity LOW SNOW SNOW LEVELS AND LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT Heavy low elevation snow expected on Wednesday Snow levels will continue to drop to around 1000 feet by late tonight. Snow showers will taper off through evening and overnight. Some minor accumulations will be possible at elevations as low as 1,000 feet by Tuesday morning, which includes the highway summits through Mendocino and Lake County. Another storm system is expected to bring snow as low 1,500 to 2,000 feet on Wednesday. This is expected to bring significant snow to most highway passes across the area. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch above 2000 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 14:25:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity LOW SNOW SNOW LEVELS AND LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS TONIGHT Heavy low elevation snow expected on Wednesday Snow levels will continue to drop to around 1000 feet by late tonight. Snow showers will taper off through evening and overnight. Some minor accumulations will be possible at elevations as low as 1,000 feet by Tuesday morning, which includes the highway summits through Mendocino and Lake County. Another storm system is expected to bring snow as low 1,500 to 2,000 feet on Wednesday. This is expected to bring significant snow to most highway passes across the area. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches possible. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant snow is possible in Weaverville on Wednesday.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Southern Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 06:48:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-14 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, including a hat and gloves. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR THE KUSKOKWIM DELTA COAST AND NUNIVAK ISLAND * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Winter Storm Watch, snow and blowing snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches possible. Winds up to 30 mph could lower visibility to less than one half mile at times. * WHERE...For the Wind Chill Advisory all of the Kuskokwim Delta. For the Winter Storm Watch the Kuskokwim Delta Coast. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 5 PM AKST this afternoon. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... For the Winter Storm Watch, highest snow amounts and strongest winds are expected along the coast with lower snow amounts expected farther inland.
ENVIRONMENT
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 21:38:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY Snow levels will continue to drop to around 1000 feet by late tonight. However, snow showers will taper off during the evening and overnight hours. Some minor accumulations will be possible at elevations as low as 1,000 feet by Tuesday morning, which includes the highway summits through Mendocino and Lake County. Otherwise, another storm system will produce moderate to heavy snow accumulations for elevations as low 1500 to 2000 feet on Wednesday. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Trinity County. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 21:38:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY Snow levels will continue to drop to around 1000 feet by late tonight. However, snow showers will taper off during the evening and overnight hours. Some minor accumulations will be possible at elevations as low as 1,000 feet by Tuesday morning, which includes the highway summits through Mendocino and Lake County. Otherwise, another storm system will produce moderate to heavy snow accumulations for elevations as low 1500 to 2000 feet on Wednesday. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 21 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 20:36:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY Snow levels will continue to drop to around 1000 feet by late tonight. However, snow showers will taper off during the evening and overnight hours. Some minor accumulations will be possible at elevations as low as 1,000 feet by Tuesday morning, which includes the highway summits through Mendocino and Lake County. Otherwise, another storm system will produce moderate to heavy snow accumulations for elevations as low 1500 to 2000 feet on Wednesday. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 3000 feet, additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. For the Winter Storm Watch above 1500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 21 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 21:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING The heaviest snow has moved to the south east. Isolated snow showers will still persist over the next few hours.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY Heavy snow has come to an end across much of northwest California. However, another storm system will produce moderate to heavy snow accumulations for elevations as low 1000 to 2000 feet on Wednesday. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches in low elevation valleys and 10 to 22 inches possible at high elevations. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 21:46:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING The heaviest snow has moved to the south east. Isolated snow showers will still persist over the next few hours.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Winter Storm Watch issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Yukon Delta WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are possible. * WHERE...Yukon Delta. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Wednesday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 50 mph could cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.
ENVIRONMENT
High Wind Watch issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Washington HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER WEATHER WILL CONTINUE THROUGH WEDNESDAY Heavy snow has come to an end across much of northwest California. However, another storm system will produce moderate to heavy snow accumulations for elevations as low 1000 to 2000 feet on Wednesday. WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches in low elevation valleys and 10 to 22 inches possible at high elevations. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...From late tonight through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

