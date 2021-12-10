Winter Storm Warning issued for Alger, Delta, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 05:39:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Dangerous Winter Storm to Produce Very Heavy Snow with Strong Winds and Whiteout Conditions .A strong winter storm continues to bring very heavy snow to the mountains and foothills of northern California. Moderate to heavy snow showers will continue into Tuesday. Snow levels have dropped to around 1500 feet with snow into some of the lower foothill communities. Another winter storm with low snow levels and heavy snow will affect northern California Wednesday and Thursday. WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Tree branches could fall as well. Additional snow accumulations of 11 to 15 inches, with localized amounts up to 2 feet, are possible. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 PM today. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. Significant reductions in visibility are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO