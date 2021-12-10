Grains mixed, Livestock higher

The cash cattle market hasn’t seen any renewed interest and it’s likely the bulk of this week’s trade is done. Friday has treated the livestock complex much better than Thursday did. Hopefully, if the market continues to trade as it is now, the contracts may even be able to round out the day fully higher. The biggest jumps Friday morning are in the lean hog market as hog producers are desperate for the remainder of 2021 to pass as the expectations are that 2022 will be better for the hog market.

