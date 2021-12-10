ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Durango Herald
 4 days ago

Wheat for Dec. rose 8.50 cents at $7.82 a bushel; Dec. corn was unchanged at $5.8850 a...

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Shooting Higher

Corn trade is 6 to 7 cents higher, beans are 18 to 20 cents higher and wheat is 3 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 6 to 7 cents higher with trade fading into support levels before bouncing back towards the higher end of the recent range, with spillover support from soybeans.
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Turn in Demeanor Sends Contracts Higher

The cash cattle market hasn’t seen any renewed interest and it’s likely the bulk of this week’s trade is done. Friday has treated the livestock complex much better than Thursday did. Hopefully, if the market continues to trade as it is now, the contracts may even be able to round out the day fully higher. The biggest jumps Friday morning are in the lean hog market as hog producers are desperate for the remainder of 2021 to pass as the expectations are that 2022 will be better for the hog market.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Mixed to Lower

Corn futures are mixed at midday Thursday; bean futures are 6 to 8 cents lower; wheat futures are 12 to 14 cents lower. Corn futures are narrowly mixed at midday with trade holding the upper end of the range with light pre-WASDE position squaring. Little change is expected on the report with ending stocks at 1.470 billion bushels (bb) down slightly from last month. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after Christmas driving season with support from cheaper natural gas short term.
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Strong Cash Market Pushes Hogs Higher

The weekly export report wasn’t favorable, but the $4.00 jump in the cash hog market is helping futures rally into Thursday afternoon. It’s been a tough go for both the cattle and hog markets Thursday morning in regard to the weekly export report, which wasn’t positive for either market. But lean hog futures are rallying upon a strong cash market and upon strong pork cutout values.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Trade Overnight

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 1 1/2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are up 8 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is down 6 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Equity markets are firmer around the globe overnight but U.S. futures are off a bit. Energy markets are up sharply overnight with crude oil posting 2.4% gains. The U.S. Dollar Index is flat. Metals markets are firmer overnight. Grains are mixed in the overnight with wheat lower while row crops and products are higher.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Mixed, Wheat Finds Early Support

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 1 3/4 cents, March soybeans were up 1/2 cent and March KC wheat was up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting modestly higher, while stocks overseas are mostly lower. Traders will watch for the Labor Department’s report on consumer prices, due out at 7:30 a.m. CST Friday. Many are expecting another record increase so it will be interesting to see how much the big drop in energy prices at the end of the month, prompted by omicron fears will factor into Friday’s index.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed as Financial Markets Recover

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 3/4 cent per bushel, January soybeans are down 1 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 2 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed in early morning trade with corn and most wheat contracts higher while the soy complex is mixed with beans near unchanged, meal lower and oil sharply higher. The Holiday doldrums have kicked in, even with the December WASDE still to come on Thursday.
