ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Serial Rape Suspect Arrested In Riverside County

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJose Manuel Martinez Garcia is a...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

Comments / 5

Related
KTLA

Alleged serial rapist facing 14 counts left victim with broken leg in ditch for days: Riverside County DA

A man being described as a serial rapist has been charged with 14 counts, including attempted murder, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Jose Manuel Garcia, 36, was charged with physically and/or sexually assaulting six women in the Coachella Valley area from September 2020 to August 2021, officials said. Three victims were allegedly […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Coachella Valley Landscaper Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia Charged With Rape Of 6 Women

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A landscaper has been arrested on suspicion of the rape and sexual assault of six women, and authorities in Riverside County say he may have more victims. (credit: Riverside County District Attorney’s Office) Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia, 36, was arrested on Oct. 5 and charged Friday with 14 felonies, including forcible rape, attempted murder, kidnapping, and other sex-related counts. Garcia, who was known to drive around in a white Chevy Silverado and a white Dodge Ram, is being held without bail. “This was a heinous crime, and bad acts,” said Chris Shaefer, assistant chief of the Indio Police Department. According to...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
z1077fm.com

SEVERAL ARRESTED FOR LARGE AMOUNTS OF NARCOTICS

Several Yucca Valley residents were arrested last week after a search warrant revealed large amounts of narcotics. Last Thursday (December 2), deputies assigned to the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) in the Town of Yucca Valley, served a search warrant at the residence located at 7500 block of Whitney Ave. in Yucca Valley. According to a press release, during the service of the search warrant, deputies located a large amount of narcotics, suspected fentanyl, packaging materials, a digital scale, U.S. currency, a handgun, and ammunition. John Ligon, 24, Shayla Cully, 27, Perry Ligon, 18, and Michael Blundell, 47, were located at the residence during the service of the search warrant.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
WGN News

Suspect in Riverside double homicide caught in Massachusetts

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — A suspect in a double homicide in Illinois has been captured in Massachusetts, state police said. Carl Curry, 33, was arrested at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday after exiting a relative’s home in Hyannis, police said in a statement. Federal authorities had determined that he might be staying at the home. When […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sandusky Register

Rape suspect found dead

SANDUSKY — Police said a man accused of sex crimes involving a child, who walked away from the Erie County Courthouse in the middle of his trial on Monday, was found dead later in the day. Denando Dante, 41, of Campbell Street in Sandusky, died of an apparent self-inflicted...
SANDUSKY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Serial
CBS LA

Compton Homeowner Shoots, Kills Attempted Robbery Suspect, Deputies Say

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A knife-wielding attempted robbery suspect was shot and killed by a homeowner in Compton early Tuesday morning, authorities said. Dec. 7, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at around 6:15 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 156th Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the homeowner exited his home and was getting into his car in the driveway when the attempted robbery suspect, a man in his 30s, approached him holding a knife. The homeowner, who was armed with a gun, opened fire on the suspect, hitting him several times in the upper torso. He died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. His name was not immediately released. Both the homeowner’s gun and the suspect’s knife were recovered at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. The homeowner was being questioned by detectives and was cooperative, the sheriff’s department said. He was also not identified. It’s unclear if he will face any charges.
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

17-year-old arrested for Rialto murder: Police

Two months after the fatal shooting of Juan Carlos Juarez in Rialto, a 17-year-old from San Bernardino was arrested Wednesday and faces murder charges in the case, according to the Rialto Police Department. The teenage boy, whose name was not released, was arrested in the 900 block of East Gilbert Street in San Bernardino about […]
RIALTO, CA
vvng.com

27-year-old Barstow murder suspect arrested

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 27-year-old Barstow man wanted for murder is in custody after turning himself into authorities. On Monday, December 6, 2021, at approximately 10:58 p.m., Barstow Police Officers responded to a shooting at a residence in the 1100 block of Barstow Road. When officers arrived and...
BARSTOW, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriffs Arrest Alleged Serial Vehicle Burglar

SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Parker County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a man who they allege is connected with several recent vehicle burglaries Wednesday. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said that his office began investigating after more than a dozen vehicle burglaries were reported in October. The investigation also included cases of identity thefts and thefts of firearms connected to the burglaries. “In the span of two weeks, the suspect broke into 14 vehicles, taking personal items, weapons, wallets, currency and debit and credit cards,” said Sheriff Authier. The break-ins occurred west of Springtown in the neighborhoods off of Goshen Road and East State Highway...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
WJON

Third and Final Suspect Convicted in St. Cloud Park Rape

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has found the third man charged with raping a woman at a St. Cloud park last fall guilty on all four charges. Twenty-three-year-old Mohamed Hassan Abdi has been convicted on three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of kidnapping. Abdi...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WEAR

Escambia County deputies arrest Olive Baptist Church vandalism suspect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect Tuesday that allegedly vandalized numerous sections of Olive Baptist Church. Sean Michaels, 31, was arrested after Escambia County deputies received a tip, two hours after posting photos of the suspect on Facebook. Deputies say Michaels caused around $66,000 in...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy