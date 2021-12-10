Serial Rape Suspect Arrested In Riverside County

Several Yucca Valley residents were arrested last week after a search warrant revealed large amounts of narcotics. Last Thursday (December 2), deputies assigned to the Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) in the Town of Yucca Valley, served a search warrant at the residence located at 7500 block of Whitney Ave. in Yucca Valley. According to a press release, during the service of the search warrant, deputies located a large amount of narcotics, suspected fentanyl, packaging materials, a digital scale, U.S. currency, a handgun, and ammunition. John Ligon, 24, Shayla Cully, 27, Perry Ligon, 18, and Michael Blundell, 47, were located at the residence during the service of the search warrant.
