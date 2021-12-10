ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pick up a bargain this weekend! Ten of the best deals on Amazon right now - including 53% off a bestselling Shark Vacuum, discounted Yankee Candles and savings on Waterpik flossers

By Emily Knott For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Black Friday may have come and gone, but Amazon is still offering steep discounts ahead of the Christmas holidays - and we've handpicked the very best deals available today.

While these savings last, shoppers can save up to 59 per cent on Shark vacuum cleaners and Echo device bundles, with some discounts as low as we saw on Black Friday.

One of the biggest discounts we've seen today that you really don't want to miss is £211 off the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ201UKTSB] - this was one of Black Friday and Cyber Monday's best deals.

There are also impressive deals on Christmas gifts, including Vera Wang Perfume, Yankee candles and an oversized wearable blanket that is perfect for keeping cosy.

Here are some of the best Amazon deals available today. And remember, there are thousands of other deals worth exploring through Amazon's Last Minute Deals page.

Echo Dot (4th Gen, Glacier White) + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 months FREE w/auto-renew)

This bundle contains the Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen (worth £49.99) and six months free of Amazon Music Unlimited (worth £59.94) for less than £50. It's the perfect combo and a great tech gift idea for gadget fans. But be quick, these bundles tend to sell out fast, so be sure to check out ASAP.

£44.99 (save £64.94) Shop

The RENPHO Hand Held Deep Tissue Massager is perfect for loosening knots and relieving tired muscles - even in those hard-to-reach areas on your back - and it's now on sale with a saving of 32 per cent. The long-handled massager vibrates up to 3,600 times per minute, has five massage heads, and levels of intensity for a personalised massage at home.

£31.44 (save £14.55) Shop

Shopping for someone special this Christmas? You can't go wrong with this scent from Vera Wang. Now 73 per cent off, the Amazon bestselling eau de toilette boasts a warm, powdery and musky fragrance suitable for daily and evening wear.

£16.36 (save £43.64) Shop

Whether you want to take extra care of your oral health or you're seeking a whiter, brighter and healthier smile, now is a great time to buy the Waterpik Water Flosser and take advantage of a saving of 30 per cent - that's a bigger saving than we saw on Black Friday.

£47.99 (save £21.01) Shop

Just in time for the forecasted cold weather, the Bedsure The Big Blanky that hundreds of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with is on sale for £22.09, saving you 15 per cent. Warm, soft and ultra-plush to the touch, the wearable blanket has a full-length design, a hood and a roomy pocket for storage and for sticking your hands in when it's chilly.

£22.09 (save £3.90) Shop

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ201UKTSB]

Back down to its record low Black Friday price, the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner [IZ201UKTSB] Amazon Exclusive is now just £188.99 - saving you a whopping 53 per cent. This model packs a ton of power and offers up to 40 minutes of run-time without the need to faff around with a power cable.

£188.99 (save £211) Shop

Boost your oral hygiene routine and take better care of your teeth and gums with the Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor - now less than £40 on Amazon. Gentle on gums yet tough on plaque, the electric toothbrush oscillates, rotates and pulsates to remove up to 100 per cent more plaque versus a manual toothbrush.

£39.60 (save £50.39) Shop

Formulated with hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate, in addition to niacinamide and collagen-stimulating peptides, which will also help maintain elasticity and firmness, the Olay Regenerist 3 Point Anti-Ageing Firming Cream is packed with skin-loving and anti-ageing ingredients. It keeps your complexion plump, soft and smooth.

£12.50 (save £17.50) Shop

The Yankee Candle Christmas Garland Large Jar Candle smells just like Christmas with a joyful blend of fresh-cut pine combined with zesty cranberries. Housed in a large glass jar, the candle is a firm favourite, filling homes with mood-boosting aromas, as well as making a pretty centrepiece.

£17.99 (save £7) Shop

Go beyond just a bottle of gin with this unique gin making kit. The perfect festive gift for a gin lover, with the Sandy Leaf Farm Gin Making Kit, you'll be able to magically turn vodka into deliciously infused gins with interesting flavours. The only thing missing? Tonic.

£6.39 (save £3.60) Shop

