GVSU Commencement This Weekend

Grand Valley State University is holding graduation ceremonies this weekend, and among the students getting their diplomas will be Julian Sanders. He told Michigan News Network his faith helped him overcome...
Julian Sanders will graduate from Grand Valley State University this weekend having kept a promise to his grandmother by persevering through the unique adversity he and his peers have faced as they completed their degree. His grandmother’s last words to him were telling him to stay in school, and Sanders...
A California University of Pennsylvania alumnus who has been honored for his community involvement will address graduate and undergraduate students at the university’s 193rd commencement ceremonies. Jesse J. McLean Jr. ’83, ’94 will address graduates Dec. 10 and 11 at the Convocation Center. Master’s and doctoral degree candidates will receive...
MARQUETTE — Rebecca Ulland, professor and head of the Department of Languages, Literatures and International Studies, will be the faculty keynote speaker for Northern Michigan University’s Dec. 11 commencement. She was selected through a nomination process overseen by ASNMU, the student government organization. “I am honored to be...
HAYS, Kan. – The week that summer and fall 2021 graduates of Fort Hays State University have been awaiting is here. Following are a few reminders for Friday’s in-person ceremonies at Gross Memorial Coliseum (GMC). Those ceremonies will begin at 8:30 a.m. Central time for undergraduate, master’s, and...
Grand Valley's academic leaders congratulated the nearly 1,400 Fall semester graduates who walked in the Commencement ceremonies on December 10-11. Students gathered in the Fieldhouse Arena on the Allendale Campus on Friday for the first in-person Commencement ceremony since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Interim Provost and Executive Vice...
Eastern Kentucky University will be celebrating the fall graduates on Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, at Alumni Coliseum. Masks will be required for all commencement ceremonies. For more information visit registrar.eku.edu/fall-2021-graduation-ceremonies.
West Texas A&M University Fall Commencement Ceremony will be taking place December 11th with more than 1,000 students. The Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, College of Education and Social Sciences and the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities will take part in the 10am.
Nearly 300 students will be given their college diplomas in-person on Saturday in a ceremony held indoors for the first time in two years. The students are among 500 set to get their degrees from the UW-Green Bay, including the satellite campuses of Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan. The Pandemic had forced the observances outdoors since the end of 2019, but this year’s December graduation will be in the Weidner Center and split into two sessions to safely accommodate the grads and their families.
Students will graduate at Clowes Memorial Hall and Schrott Center for the Arts this spring. Collegian file photo. ALISON MICCOLIS | NEWS EDITOR | amiccolis@butler.edu. RYANN BAHNLINE | STAFF REPORTER | rbahnline@butler.edu. Students participating in the spring 2022 commencement ceremony will not walk across the stage at Hinkle Fieldhouse or...
Northern Michigan University graduating senior Lynda “Lyndie” Unterkircher of Sturgis finds herself in a position she never could have predicted when she first arrived on campus. The first-generation college student and self-described “quiet person” is the newly selected student speaker for NMU's Dec. 11 commencement. Her decision to apply for the honor is emblematic of her Northern experience, which has been defined by opportunities to push herself beyond her comfort zone and achieve personal growth.
Humboldt State University is excited to announce that it will host the first-ever Fall Commencement ceremony to recognize the achievements of HSU’s Fall 2021 graduates. There will be a single ceremony for graduates in all Colleges on Friday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. in Lumberjack Arena. The events will...
Fall commencement ceremonies will be held at Henderson State University Friday, Dec. 10, with about 250 undergraduate and graduate students receiving their degrees. To accommodate social distancing, the event will be held in the Garrison Center Ballroom beginning at 9 a.m. Graduates have been assigned specific times to arrive at intervals throughout the day. The schedule, and information about parking and where to enter the building, is available at hsu.edu/graduation.
After a distressing two years filled with uncertainty, UTEP commencements return to their rightful place at the Don Haskins Center, 151 Glory Road. UTEP’s Spring 2021 commencement was held at the Sun Bowl stadium and welcomed graduates from Spring 2020, December 2020 and Spring 2021. “Graduation is not only an...
Bethel University will hold its 2021 summer and fall commencement this Saturday morning at 10:00 in Crisp Arena on the University’s main campus in McKenzie. Set to cross the stage are 230 students who will meet President Walter Butler for the traditional congratulatory handshake. While there was no August commencement,...
Seretha Germany, who will receive her bachelor of science degree in psychology at Penn State Brandywine’s fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 18, reflects on her time as a student at Brandywine. Germany: I chose Penn State Brandywine because it was close to home. I also received a scholarship, so that...
Jesse Bernal, chief of staff to the president and vice president for Inclusion and Equity, announced that Kevin Carmody will be Grand Valley's new director and Title IX coordinator. Carmody will begin working at Grand Valley on January 4. He is the civil rights and Title IX coordinator at Alma...
FLORENCE — Two renowned University of North Alabama alumnae will be the speakers for the fall 2021 commencement on Dec. 10 and 11. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
NDSU is set to hold commencement ceremonies Friday, Dec. 17, in the Sanford Health Athletic Complex. Two ceremonies are scheduled. The 2 p.m. ceremony will be for graduates of the College of Ats, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Engineering; College of Human Sciences and Education; and interdisciplinary studies. The 5 p.m. ceremony is for graduates in the College of Agriculture, Food Systems and Natural Resources; College of Business; College of Health Professions; and College of Science and Mathematics.
On December 12, 2020, Taylor DeRosa was found dead near on Grand Valley State University’s campus. Dozens of people gathered at the clock tower on the Allendale campus of GVSU for a vigil marking one year since the death of Taylor DeRosa.
SPEARFISH — The pomp and circumstance was on full display as the Black Hills State University graduating class of 2021 walked the aisle to receive their diplomas Saturday. “I don’t need to tell you that the last four semesters at Black Hills State have been unusual and really, at times, quite challenging,” said Dr. Laurie Nichols, president of BHSU during the ceremony. “But despite the many, many modifications we’ve had to make along the way, you stayed the course, and for that I really admire you, and I congratulate you.”
Comments / 0