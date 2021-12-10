GVSU Commencement This Weekend

Nearly 300 students will be given their college diplomas in-person on Saturday in a ceremony held indoors for the first time in two years. The students are among 500 set to get their degrees from the UW-Green Bay, including the satellite campuses of Marinette, Manitowoc and Sheboygan. The Pandemic had forced the observances outdoors since the end of 2019, but this year’s December graduation will be in the Weidner Center and split into two sessions to safely accommodate the grads and their families.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO