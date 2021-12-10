ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC: Most of 43 omicron cases detected in first days of December considered mild

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 22 states documented at least one COVID-19 case associated with the new variant of concern during the first eight days of December, according to data released by the CDC on Friday. Out of the 43 cases, the agency confirmed one hospitalization, which lasted two days, and zero...

