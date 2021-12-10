ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA ends Commercial Space Astronaut Wings program

By Amanda Kooser
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon founder Jeff Bezos, Star Trek actor William Shatner, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and aeronautics pioneer Wally Funk all took to suborbital space this past year and earned recognition from the US Federal Aviation Administration's Commercial Space Astronaut Wings program. They just slimmed in. The FAA announced on Friday the...

