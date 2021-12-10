ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Catholic Replies

Editor’s Note: This series on Apologetics is based on the book Catholicism & Reason. Please feel free to use the series for high schoolers or adults. We will continue to welcome your questions for the column as well. You can send them either to the postal mailing address or to the...

wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
SOCIETY
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
RELIGION
thewandererpress.com

How Does God Want To Be Worshipped?

Is the Old Testament still relevant? Does it mean anything for us Christians? Apart from containing the Ten Commandments and some pretty cool stories with great moral lessons, is the Old Testament still applicable to us today? After all, we live under the New Covenant, and all that Old Testament stuff was for the Old Covenant Jews — didn’t Jesus change all that?
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Catholicism#Religion#Apologetics#The Holy Eucharist
carthage.edu

Catholic Mass Cancelled this Sunday

Catholic Mass will not take place this Sunday. Our annual Christmas Festival concert will be in Siebert Chapel throughout the week. Mass will resume next Sunday. Hannah Cotter hcotter@carthage.edu Cmalecki@carthage.edu.
KENOSHA, WI
thewandererpress.com

Catholic Heroes . . . St. Pantaleon

I didn’t discover St. Pantaleon until I was in my late twenties. St. Pantaleon’s Romanesque church was situated about a 10-minute walk along quiet, cobblestoned streets not far from my little apartment in Cologne. My first full-time broadcasting position was in Germany and somehow, when it was time to find a church for Mass, I looked at a map and sought this one out. And returned there, again and again. The priest was good and orthodox, which already then was not that common, and by simple repetition I learned the German responses to the Mass.
RELIGION
edglentoday.com

St. Francis Catholic Church

Join us for Mass every Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Subscribe for FREE today. Get breaking news, sports, obits, shop local deals, weather forecasts, classifieds, video and more delivered directly to your email inbox.
RELIGION
thewandererpress.com

He Will Stand Firm And Shepherd His Flock

Fourth Sunday Of Advent (YR C) Luke 1:39-45 In the first reading today, we hear about Bethlehem and how, although it is too small to be counted among the clans of Judah, from that tiny village God is going to raise up a Ruler for Israel. We know, of course, to whom this refers, but we need to be clear that although King David also came from Bethlehem, this prophecy is not referring to him because it was written several hundred years after King David had died.
thewandererpress.com

Catholic Heroes . . . St. Andrew

St. Andrew is the “Protokletos” or “First Called.”. Andrew means “manly” or “courageous one” and he was an apostle, a martyr, and a brother to St. Peter. Born on the Sea of Galilee and a fisherman like his brother, he was less than 40 kilometers from Nazareth. Jesus would discover the brothers there, along with Philip, and call them to be “fishers of men.”
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

To tree, or not to tree? How Jewish-Christian families navigate the 'December Dilemma'

Traditionally, for Christian-Jewish families – or at least in writing about them – the month of December is referred to as a “dilemma.” This time of year brings discussion about whether to celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, or both, which often centers on one key question: “To tree, or not to tree?” Of course, interfaith families negotiate these kinds of decisions all year round: Should we observe your traditions, my traditions, both, or neither? On some level, these are questions that any family – blood or chosen – has to navigate, even when they share the same religion. But December throws them into...
RELIGION
YourErie

Erie Catholic parishes celebrate IGive Catholic Day on Giving Tuesday

It’s Giving Tuesday which means diocese across the country are coming together to raise money for their communities. A day of donating referred to as IGive Catholic is being celebrated in Erie at Saint Mark Catholic Center. It is the third year the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania is hosting IGive Catholic. Members of the […]
ERIE, PA
The Conversation U.S.

In polygamous communities, deep roots of distrust shape vaccine hesitancy

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as the Mormon church or LDS church, followed government guidelines to protect members of their religious community. On March 25, 2020, the church closed its temples and encouraged members to wear masks. Leaders praised vaccination, which church President Russell M. Nelson, a retired surgeon, called a “literal godsend.” He and other senior members received vaccinations, calling on church members to follow their example. Fundamentalist branches of Mormonism, however – groups who began separating from the LDS church after it ended the institutionally sanctioned practice...
RELIGION
INFORUM

Ahlin: Two Catholic grandmothers and abortion

This is the story of two anti-abortion Catholic grandmothers. Call them “Millie” and “Molly.”. Millie and her daughter were sign-carrying anti-abortion protestors. Millie’s daughter was a single mom with a 3-yr-old and they lived with Millie. In fact, Millie was the babysitter while her daughter worked. Unfortunately, because of physical and mental problems, her daughter’s work history was sporadic. Along with that, her 3-yr-old was showing signs of developmental delay that doctors thought needed addressing. Millie, a widow who’d not worked outside the home, also had health issues and financial hardship. With Medicaid they barely scraped by.
FARGO, ND
BET

Bronx Pastor Who Preached About Marital Rape Removed From Church

After nine years of service as senior pastor of Grand Concourse Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Bronx, NY, Burnett Robinson’s stint has ceased after he preached a sermon approving of marital rape. According to Religion News Service, Robinson preached about wife submission to husbands on November 13. He egregiously said,...
RELIGION
Times West Virginian

Meet Sister Nathalie Becquart, the woman who is helping reshape the Catholic Church

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Amid Pope Francis’ attempts to reform the hierarchical structures that have defined the Roman Catholic Church for centuries — structures that have in many ways limited the influence of lay people and especially women — few have had such a decisive say on shaping the future of the institution as Sister Nathalie Becquart.
RELIGION
Action News Jax

Amid tension, Southern Baptist women lead where they can

Jacki King, the women’s minister at Second Baptist Church in Conway, Arkansas, first felt a call to ministry as a college student. She decided to follow it, giving up her pre-med major and her spot on a college softball team for ministry training at a small Bible school with a mostly male student body. She picked Criswell College because it was where her pastor was a dean. She wanted to teach the Bible the way he did.
RELIGION

