Two poets chronicle their friendship and isolation during the pandemic

NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning. We have a story of two friends who made it through the pandemic so far. Marilyn Hacker and Karthika Nair live in Paris, and they're both poets who spent their time in isolation writing a book together. NOEL KING, HOST:. They wrote almost every day for a...

www.npr.org

