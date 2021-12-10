Two poets chronicle their friendship and isolation during the pandemic

- - - The corrupt, licentious court of England's James I makes a fittingly baroque backdrop for "A Net for Small Fishes," Lucy Jago's novel (based on an actual 17th-century scandal) about a complicated female friendship fueled by ambition and anger. When narrator Anne Turner first lays eyes on Frances Howard, in January 1609, she sees a weeping 18-year-old covered with welts after being whipped by her husband. These are of no concern to her mother, who has summoned Anne to dress Frances for a court appearance and coldly advises her daughter to "submit to your marriage," which was arranged to serve the political interests of the powerful Howard family. Her 17-year-old husband beats her because he has been unable to consummate their union, Frankie confides. "I am very unhappy," she whispers, slipping her hand into Anne's. "In that moment, I recognized Frances Howard to be the dream I had long held," Anne tells us. "With Frankie, I could have the life I had always wanted."

