The Truth About Boiled Lemons

By Nicky LaMarco
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aside from adding great flavor to a drink, boiled lemons have multiple health benefits for skin, digestion, and even boosting kidney...

www.healthdigest.com

Mashed

How To Tell Whether You're Drinking Regular Coke Or Diet Coke

Disappointment has a name, and that name is being served a glass of Diet Coke when you wanted regular Coke, or vice versa. Beyond the fact that one is made of corn syrup, making it decidedly not diet, while the other has virtually no calories thanks to artificial sweeteners, the stark distinction in the drinks' flavors is a main motivator in the major Coke Classic versus Diet Coke divide (via Ask Any Difference).
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink for Your Liver, Says Dietitian

We know that our liver is important, but we may not realize just how important it is. In fact, according to the Cleveland Clinic, your liver has hundreds of jobs it performs for your body. Among these different jobs are highly crucial roles like metabolizing the nutrients you eat so...
healththoroughfare.com

Why Eating Grapes is Beneficial for Your Health

Some people might be surprised to find out that grapes are good for their health. While they are mostly know for being delicious snacks, they have some surprising benefits. Grapes are a good source of vitamins and minerals. They contain:. Vitamin A: Grapes contain beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin...
Harvard Health

Fruit of the month: Citrus fruits

Like all the fruits we’ve featured this year, citrus fruits contain heart-healthy nutrients such as fiber and flavonoids. That’s a good reason to enjoy oranges, mandarin oranges, tangerines, or tangelos as snacks or in meals on a regular basis. Other fruits in this group have additional properties relevant to people who have or are at risk for heart disease.
Health Digest

Health Digest

