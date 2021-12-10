The Truth About Boiled Lemons

Vomiting and diarrhea happen. For toddlers, more often than any of us would care to to admit. So when they do have a stomach bug and are feeling bad, a quick recovery is the obvious goal. For years, pediatricians have recommended the BRAT diet — a regimen of bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast — to calm stomachs after bouts of vomiting or diarrhea. But recently, the American Academy of Pediatrics has stopped recommending the BRAT diet for kids, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that long-term consumption of such a restrictive diet can lead to malnutrition. The good news is the combination of these four food items and related bland foods won’t be harmful in the short term — and is a good way to help kids ramp back up to their regular diet after dealing with an upset stomach.

