Holy moly, the CPI (consumer price index) increased 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November. That’s the largest increase in almost 40 years. I never faced this kind of inflation in my adult life. Many of you probably haven’t either. Since I graduated college in 1995, inflation has been around 2-3%. It was manageable and we became used to it. Most years, we could increase our income and overcome inflation. This enabled us to grow our wealth through saving and investing.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO