Taylor Swift will go to trial over copyright suit claiming she plagiarized lines from 3LW in Shake It Off... as court reverses earlier decision

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Taylor Swift will be forced to defend herself against copyright claims in front of a jury after a federal judge ruled the lawsuit will go to trial.

Swift, 31, is being sued by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who claim that her 2014 hit Shake It Off lifted lines from their 2000 song Playas Gon' Play, which was performed by the girl group 3LW.

The case was previously dismissed by a judge, but the successful appeal means the songwriters will get to make their case in court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uda1l_0dJhVKMJ00
On trial: A federal judge ruled Friday that Taylor Swift will have to go to a jury trial over claims that she reused lines from 3LW's Playas Gon' Play in her 2014 hit Shake It Off; seen in 2019 in NYC

The federal judge allowed the case to go to trial after determining that a jury could find that she had plagiarized the lines.

The lines 'players gonna play' and 'haters gonna hate' are featured in similar versions on each song.

A previous judge had determined that the similar lines were too 'banal' to count as copyright infringement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwBz4_0dJhVKMJ00
Similarities: Both songs include variations on 'players gonna play' and 'haters gonna hate'; Swift seen in her Shake It Off video

Rolling Stone

Taylor Swift Unable to ‘Shake Off’ Infringement Lawsuit, Will Go to Trial

Taylor Swift’s years-long legal battle over the “Shake It Off” lyrics will stretch on into at least 2022 after a federal judge ruled Thursday that she must stand trial in the copyright case. The singer was first sued in 2017 by songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who claimed her 2014 hit “Shake It Off” lifted lyrics from their 2001 song for 3LW, “Playas Gon’ Play”; specifically, both songs include variations of the phrases, “playas gonna play” and “haters gonna hate.” The lawsuit was first dismissed in February 2018 by a U.S. District Court judge but then revived in October 2019 by...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Jake Gyllenhaal Believes Taylor Swift's 10-Minute Version Of 'All Too Well' Was 'A Real Cheap Shot'

Not so well: Jake Gyllenhaal is staying mum about the new version of Taylor Swift’s song alleged to be about their relationship, but a source says he’s privately stewing. The 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” a bitter breakup ballad believed to recall their brief 2010 romance, “is even more damning than the original she put out nine years ago,” dishes the insider. “Jake can’t believe that she’s dredging up the past.”
CELEBRITIES
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Taylor Swift loses Grammy nomination

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift, St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff have lost one of their Grammy nominations. The three were removed from the nomination from Album of the Year for Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour”, the Recording Academy announced. Swift, St. Vincent, and Antonoff had been listed as songwriters on Rodrigo’s song,...
MUSIC
papermag.com

Taylor Swift Facing Trial for Copyright Lawsuit

After the highs from the successful release of her re-recorded album Red, Taylor Swift has found herself in some less-than-ideal circumstances. The pop star will be going to trial over plagiarism accusations in a case filed in 2017. The copyright lawsuit alleges that Swift's hit 2014 song "Shake It Off"...
CELEBRITIES
Taylor Swift
hilltopviewsonline.com

Taylor Swift opens up old wounds as she reclaims her first six albums

In 2005, young Taylor Swift signed to Big Machine Records, which was the beginning of her professional music career that would last for six albums, until her contract expired with the label in 2018. The contract with Big Machine Records came back to bite Swift after her departure because of...
CELEBRITIES
Jalopnik

It’s Taylor Swift’s Birthday, So I’m Writing About Why She Needs Over 160 Semis To Go On Tour

You’re on Jalopnik and you’ve clicked on a story about Taylor Swift. I’m not here to fault you. I will admit here on the site that employs me, that I can’t help but continue to purchase her albums and rock to them quite shamelessly in the comforts of my own home and car. It’s okay. We’ll enjoy her music and the intricate work that goes into putting together her pièce de résistance—her performances, together.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Taylor Swift’s 20 Best Breakup Lines

Taylor Swift turns 32 today (December 12), and in honor of the hit songstress’ big day, we compiled our favorite lyrics by the queen of breakup songs. "Saying goodbye is death by a thousand cuts / Flashbacks waking me up / I get drunk, but it's not enough / 'Cause the morning comes and you're not my baby."
CELEBRITIES
bloomberglaw.com

Taylor Swift Faces ‘Haters’ and ‘Playas’ in ‘Shake It Off’ Trial

Allegedly infringes copyright in song ‘Playas Gon’ Play’. Taylor Swift failed to convince a federal trial court in California that it should dismiss a copyright infringement suit involving her use of “playas” and “haters” in her hit pop song, “Shake It Off.”. The...
MUSIC
Billboard

Taylor Swift Lets Out a ‘Feral Screech’ After Learning About ‘All Too Well’ Chart Record

Taylor Swift has a shelf (or two) full of awards and more than enough chart records to fill any left over empty space. But even Tay could not contain her excitement on Monday (Nov. 22) when she found out that her titanic, 10-minute, 13 second-long “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” officially became the longest No. 1 hit of all time, besting Don McLean’s iconic 8:37 “American Pie,” which held the title for nearly half a century.
MUSIC
Elle

Taylor Swift Brought Back Drunk Taylor Swift for the Perfect ‘Red’ Meme

Taylor Swift has been giving her Red From the Vault songs their shining moment on her social media—and in the case of promoting “Nothing New,” Swift pulled into the Drunk Taylor Swift archives. The singer shared two photos of her from a drunk night that went viral and became the internet's favorite meme in August 2019. “I cringe but I miss her. Your move @phoebebridgers,” she wrote, tagging her duet partner in the track.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Taylor Swift removed as Grammy nominee for Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour'

The Recording Academy removed Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent as nominees for Grammy album of the year for their roles as songwriters on Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour," citing a submission error. “During the submission process, the Academy received credits from the label for the track ‘deju vu.’ Last week,...
CELEBRITIES
Chronicle

Taylor Swift, always right: Understanding the genius of 'All Too Well'

What can I say about “Red” that I haven’t already? It was the first album I ever reviewed for Recess. If I’m going to talk about anything on “Red,” new or old, there’s really no better place to start than “All Too Well.” The song I called the “crowning jewel of ‘Red,’ if not her entire discography” got a massive upgrade in a new (er, old) ten minute version, titled “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).”
CELEBRITIES
theithacan.org

Review: Taylor Swift creates masterful re-recording of ‘Red’

About four weeks before the re-release of Taylor Swift’s fourth studio album, “Red,” she left a message for her fans on streaming platforms: “Musically and lyrically, ‘Red’ resembled a heart-broken person […] A fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely […] and tortured by memories past. These are the original thirty songs that were meant for ‘Red.’” Even though it has been nine years since the antecedent album, the singer-songwriter is able to return to that tumult of emotions and create a masterpiece with her own version.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Taylor Swift Broke A 50-Year Old Music Record, She Sent The ‘American Pie’ Singer A Sweet Gesture

Musical icon Taylor Swift has been breaking records left and right with her newly released Red (Taylor’s Version). The album marks Swift’s second re-release and includes 30 songs in total, nine of which are brand-new tracks “from the vault.” One of those songs is the 10-minute version of Swift’s heartbreaking song “All Too Well,” which recently broke a 50-year record first set by Don McLean’s “American Pie.” And after hitting the milestone, she sent the singer a sweet gesture.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Swifties Are Up In Arms Over Taylor Ignoring The 1-Year Anniversary Of Evermore

Taylor Swift had a huge 2020 with the release of not one but two surprise albums, Folklore and. Given that Swift is notorious for dropping easter eggs in many of her songs, merchandise, and actions, many of the tweets suggested that Swift may have missed the album’s anniversary on purpose in order to send a message to her fanbase, hinting that she’s “got some tricks up” her sleeve, nodding at Swift’s song “cowboy like me” on Evermore.
MUSIC
