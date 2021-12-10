Man dressed as Buddy the Elf pillow fights strangers for charity

(ABC4) – If you’re walking down the street and spot a large elf running at you with a pillow, don’t worry, it’s just for charity.

A Boston-based firefighter and comedian, Brendan Edwards, is spreading holiday cheer by dressing up as Buddy the Elf from the classic holiday film and challenging unsuspecting passersby to a pillow fight!

Edwards can be seen in a video posted to Facebook tossing a large pillow to strangers walking by in a shopping district. Almost instantly, folks understood the assignment and an epic, fluff-filled battle ensues.

(Courtesy of Brendan Edwards)

(Courtesy of Brendan Edwards)

(Courtesy of Brendan Edwards)

Putting a smile on strangers’ faces isn’t the only thing Edwards is hoping to do. He hopes his holiday stunt and social media video will open people’s hearts to the joy of giving — specifically donated toys and other goods to benefit sick children being treated at the Boston Children’s Hospital.

Edwards’ holiday-themed pillow fight is part of his 5th Annual Buddy the Elf Toy Drive. Typically, Edwards would hand-deliver the toys himself while dressed as Buddy the Elf, but due to COVID-19 health precautions, he has been unable to do so.

“Unfortunately because of COVID-19 last year and this year we’re unable to do that BUT with your help we can still fund the purchase of toys for sick kids spending the holidays in the hospital,” says Edwards.

Check out the full video of Buddy’s pillow fights here.

Donations to his virtual toy drive can be found here .

