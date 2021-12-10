ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Man dressed as Buddy the Elf pillow fights strangers for charity

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26w5nx_0dJhVIar00

(ABC4) – If you’re walking down the street and spot a large elf running at you with a pillow, don’t worry, it’s just for charity.

A Boston-based firefighter and comedian, Brendan Edwards, is spreading holiday cheer by dressing up as Buddy the Elf from the classic holiday film and challenging unsuspecting passersby to a pillow fight!

Edwards can be seen in a video posted to Facebook tossing a large pillow to strangers walking by in a shopping district. Almost instantly, folks understood the assignment and an epic, fluff-filled battle ensues.

  • (Courtesy of Brendan Edwards)
  • (Courtesy of Brendan Edwards)
  • (Courtesy of Brendan Edwards)
What is lake effect snow? It’s impacting Utah, but what does that mean and how does it happen?

Putting a smile on strangers’ faces isn’t the only thing Edwards is hoping to do. He hopes his holiday stunt and social media video will open people’s hearts to the joy of giving — specifically donated toys and other goods to benefit sick children being treated at the Boston Children’s Hospital.

Edwards’ holiday-themed pillow fight is part of his 5th Annual Buddy the Elf Toy Drive. Typically, Edwards would hand-deliver the toys himself while dressed as Buddy the Elf, but due to COVID-19 health precautions, he has been unable to do so.

“Unfortunately because of COVID-19 last year and this year we’re unable to do that BUT with your help we can still fund the purchase of toys for sick kids spending the holidays in the hospital,” says Edwards.

Check out the full video of Buddy’s pillow fights here.

Donations to his virtual toy drive can be found here .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Raleigh bridal store, charity partner up to give wedding dresses to heroes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh bridal store partnered with a charity to help give away wedding dresses to heroes like first responders, military members, and health care workers in the pandemic. Brides Across America works with bridal retailers nationwide to donate free bridal gowns to active military members and...
RALEIGH, NC
ClickOnDetroit.com

Best dad ever? Man transforms son into Elf on the Shelf

This dad is a super fun “follow,” if you’re looking to add to your social media lists! He’s funny, smart, and his posts will make you think. For anyone who already knows of, or follows, Alan Lawrence, of thatdadblog on Instagram or in the blogosphere, you might remember in previous years, when he and his wife turned their son, Rockwell, into the Elf on the Shelf -- with Lawrence documenting the process along the way online.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
People

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Day Until Christmas Eve, Thanks to Mariah Carey

McDonald's customers owe a big thank you to Mariah Carey. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans of the Golden Arches a real treat: free Big Macs. This is just the first free item offered on McDonald's Mariah Menu, which launched on Monday. It offers customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app 12 days of Carey's favorite menu items for free — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature baked apple pie.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

'Today' Show Favorite Engaged After Reconciling With Ex

Today Show favorite Jill Martin shared some very exciting news recently. In November, the contributor revealed that she was engaged to Erik Brooks, per Page Six. Martin and Brooks were previously engaged, but they split during the pandemic after trying to make their long-distance relationship work. Martin penned an essay...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elf#Charity#Pillow Fight
MetalSucks

8th Grader Suspended for Thinking Nirvana is a Clothing Brand

This is clearly just a joke… but it’s a good one. The official Twitter account of Yeshiva Har Torah, a Modern Orthodox elementary school in Queens, NY, has issued the following announcement:. “School Dress Code Update: Students cannot wear clothing with the name of any musician or band...
QUEENS, NY
BBC

Star Hobson: The short life and death of a beloved toddler

In her 16 short months, Star Hobson lived a life in two halves - the first filled with the warmth of true love, the second with cold, callous mistreatment. Concerns were raised. Star's family say they tried to warn authorities. So how did a little girl adored by so many end up dead after months of physical and emotional abuse?
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
The Independent

Man blasted for laughing as colleague forced to panhandle in viral TikTok video: ‘He’s not being paid enough’

Footage of a man panhandling has caused a debate about minimum wages on TikTok, where some were critical of a coworker for recording him.The 11-second video was shared to TikTok on Sunday and shows a man holding up a sign by the side of the road, apparently panhandling. TikTok user @buickkiller, who was apparently the man filming, wrote in an overlay on the video: “When you catch your co-worker panhandling”.His colleague, who realises his friend is behind the wheel of the car, also appears to laugh and puts down his cardboard sign before walking away. The words“homeless” and “hungary” could...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WYFF4.com

Buddy the Elf brings holiday hijinks to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — You are invited to join Buddy the Elf in Greenville on his journey from the North Pole to New York City as he searches for his real father. "Elf: The Musical" is at the Greenville Theatre through Dec. 19. The show is recommended for ages 3 and...
GREENVILLE, SC
Popculture

Reality TV Stars Welcome Baby After Breaking Up

Hayley Love is officially a mom! The Farmer Wants a Wife alum welcomed her first child, a daughter named Daisy, with her co-star and ex-boyfriend Will Dwyer. Love shared the exciting news of little Daisy's birth in a Friday, Dec. 10, revealing that her bundle of joy made her arrival on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10:03 p.m. weighing 3.6kgs (7.9lbs). "I can't believe you are mine, my little best friend," she gushed.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

Help! My Husband Threatened Divorce After I Got Mad About Him Being on Adult Dating Sites.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. Hurt and betrayed: I recently found out my husband of seven years has been on adult dating sites and OnlyFans. I found multiple purchases from these sites over a year-and-a-half span and had no idea about it. He doesn’t think he cheated since he didn’t physically ever meet these women; I guess he only bought videos or pictures. I am still unsure what exactly transpired.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
everythinglubbock.com

Buddy and Holly Elf on the Shelf join Trends this holiday

LUBBOCK, Texas– Trends & Friends has two special visitors this holiday season! Buddy and Holly Elf on the Shelf will be keeping an eye out on everyone to make sure we are all putting our best foot forward leading up to Christmas! Keep a lookout for these two cuties and let us know where you find them each day!
LUBBOCK, TX
WTVF

The Stranger in the Lifeboat

The latest book from the beloved author of seven number one New York Times bestsellers, including Tuesdays with Morrie and The Five People You Meet in Heaven. The new book, The Stranger in the Lifeboat, is available now wherever you buy books. For more information visit https://www.mitchalbom.com/ .
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABC4

ABC4

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy