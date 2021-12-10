ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Star Diamond Corp (DIAM)

investing.com
 3 days ago

May 11 (Reuters) - Star Diamond Corp DIAM.TO :* STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2021 RESULTS. Feb 22 (Reuters) - Star Diamond Corp DIAM.TO :* STAR DIAMOND CORP - RIO TINTO...

ca.investing.com

investing.com

Sitka Gold Corp (SIG)

Sitka Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Coppermine River project covering an area of approximately 50,000 hectares located in Nunavut; the Alpha Gold property consisting of 93 claims that covers an area of approximately 1860 acres situated in Elko, Nevada; and the OGI property consisting of 99 quartz mining claims located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the RC Gold property comprising 1,891 claims covering approximately 37,600 hectares located in Yukon; the Burro Creek Gold property that covers an area of approximately 287 hectares situated in the Greenwood Mining District, Arizona; and Barney Ridge gold property located to the east of Dawson City, Yukon. In addition, it has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Mahtin Gold property located in Yukon territory; and the Clear Creek Gold property situated east of Dawson City, Yukon. Sitka Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Nuvei Corp (NVEI)

Nuvei shares gain following upgrade after selloff on short report yesterday. Nuvei Corp. (NVEI) rose 5.8% partly reversing a 40% decline yesterday after a BMO analysts upgraded the shares following a short call from Spruce Point Research.Nuvei (NVEI) was... : Nuvei upgraded to outperform from market perform at BMO Capital.
STOCKS
investing.com

Rider 2 Investment Capital Corp (MERG)

As of November 22, 2021, Rider 2 Investment Capital Corp. was acquired by D Block Discoveries Inc., in a reverse merger transaction. Rider 2 Investment Capital Corp. intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete the qualifying transaction. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Pono Capital Corp (PONO)

Pono Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports. Pono Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Rose Hill Acquisition Corp (ROSE)

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Bull of the Day: Denison Corp (DNN)

Denison Corp (DNN) is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that operates as a uranium exploration and development company. The company focus is mainly in the Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, but it also holds interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada. Uranium stocks have been hot in 2021,...
STOCKS
investing.com

Learn CW Investment Corp (LCW)

Learn CW Investment Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pulse2.com

Clarus Corp (CLAR) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Clarus Corp (NASDAQ: CLAR) – a global company focused on the outdoor and consumer enthusiast markets – increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Clarus announcing it has acquired Australian-based MAXTRAX, the market leader in producing the best overlanding and off-road vehicle recovery and extraction tracks, for a combination of cash, stock, and future consideration. MAXTRAX is going to continue to operate independently as a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Clarus and will be part of the company’s Overlanding reporting segment, which includes recently acquired Rhino-Rack. MAXTRAX’s net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, were approximately AUD 21 million.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Maxpro Capital Acquisition Corp (JMAC)

Jade Mountain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Taipei City, Taiwan.
MARKETS
Popculture

Elon Musk Warns 'Civilization Is Going to Crumble' Because of Huge Declining Trend

During a recent interview at a Wall Street Journal event, Elon Musk shared some interesting theories about the future. According to CNBC, Musk told the audience that civilization will "crumble" if the birth rate continues to decline. Musk is the father of six children. He shares five sons with his ex-wife Justine Wilson and one son with his former partner, Grimes.
INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

Canada Is Furious With America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration really wants Americans to buy electrified vehicles, ranging from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in to full-blown electrics like the Ford F-150 Lightning. Also part of the Build Back America Act is the additional financial incentives for consumers when they buy American-made, union-built EVs. Automakers whose factory employees are not unionized, such as Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and Tesla, are not at all thrilled. But these EV tax credits are also angering America's neighbors north and south.
CARS
ETF Focus

144 Dividend ETFs Ranked For 2022

The post-COVID economic recovery has almost entirely favored risk assets. For the most part, that's mean above average gains for tech and growth stocks (mostly large-caps), the occasional period of outperformance for cyclicals and mostly underperformance for defensive sectors, such as utilities and consumer staples. That's largely put dividend ETFs...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Rich Retirement Dividend Blue-Chips Set To Soar And Too Cheap To Ignore

The market is 29% historically overvalued and Goldman and Moody's think investors could be facing a lost decade in stocks. Do you dream of a comfortable or rich retirement? I know I do. Do you dream of true financial independence, being able to live off very safe, generous, and rapidly...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Begins

CrowdStrike provides endpoint security, protecting businesses from data breaches. Unity Software's 3D content engine is critical for visualizing the metaverse. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS

