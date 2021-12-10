Star Diamond Corp (DIAM)

Sitka Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Coppermine River project covering an area of approximately 50,000 hectares located in Nunavut; the Alpha Gold property consisting of 93 claims that covers an area of approximately 1860 acres situated in Elko, Nevada; and the OGI property consisting of 99 quartz mining claims located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the RC Gold property comprising 1,891 claims covering approximately 37,600 hectares located in Yukon; the Burro Creek Gold property that covers an area of approximately 287 hectares situated in the Greenwood Mining District, Arizona; and Barney Ridge gold property located to the east of Dawson City, Yukon. In addition, it has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Mahtin Gold property located in Yukon territory; and the Clear Creek Gold property situated east of Dawson City, Yukon. Sitka Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

