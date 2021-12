Baseball labor negotiations are currently at a standstill, but players and owners are not at odds on every issue. There are reports that both sides favor expanding the playoffs, although owners want it more than players, since they stand to make a lot of money off more playoff games. Players get some money too - they don’t get salaries during the post-season, but they do get playoff “shares” - so while they are for it, they don’t want it as badly as owners and will use it as a bargaining chip to get other concessions.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO