A Myrtle Beach man has been charged with attempted murder after a road rage incident, according to Horry County police. A woman told police she was stopped at a red light Sunday on U.S. Highway 501 near Carolina Forest Road. When the light turned green and she began to drive off, a Ford Explorer “intentionally” rear-ended her. The Ford Explorer maintained contact with her vehicle and “rode her bumper for several hundred feet,” according to an incident report.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO