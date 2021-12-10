ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The British government published a 10-point action plan on Friday to tackle concussion in sport by developing new protocols alongside sporting bodies and introducing new technology by autumn next year to mitigate head injuries. The plans also include asking sports governing bodies to discuss training...

