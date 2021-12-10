Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols
LONDON (Reuters) – The British government published a 10-point action plan on Friday to tackle concussion in sport by developing new protocols alongside sporting bodies and introducing new technology by autumn next year to mitigate head injuries. The plans also include asking sports governing bodies to discuss training...
LONDON (Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is showing a higher rate of reinfection that other variants and its growth rate is shortening in the United Kingdom, the Health Security Agency’s chief medical adviser said on Tuesday. “This is growing very fast with a growth...
VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s government is due to announce details on Thursday of a plan to make coronavirus vaccines compulsory https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/austria-reimposes-full-lockdown-makes-vaccination-compulsory-2021-11-19, which according to officials will include a minimum age of at least 14 and a maximum fine of $4,000, but not prison, for holdouts. Health Minister Wolfgang...
People who have been double-vaccinated are to be told to take daily lateral flow tests for a week after coming into contact with a coronavirus case.The new measure comes into effect on Tuesday, and applies to all variants of Covid-19, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said, with those who test positive or develop symptoms forced to self-isolate.It replaces the requirement for all omicron contacts to self-isolate for 10 days, in what the DHSC labelled an attempt to reduce pressures on people’s everyday lives which will help to identify asymptomatic cases and monitor the virus’s spread.Government disease...
Although myocarditis and pericarditis were not observed as adverse events in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine trials, there have been numerous reports of suspected cases following vaccination in the general population. We undertook a self-controlled case series study of people aged 16 or older vaccinated for COVID-19 in England between 1 December 2020 and 24 August 2021 to investigate hospital admission or death from myocarditis, pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias in the 1"“28"‰days following adenovirus (ChAdOx1, n"‰="‰20,615,911) or messenger RNA-based (BNT162b2, n"‰="‰16,993,389; mRNA-1273, n"‰="‰1,006,191) vaccines or a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) positive test (n"‰="‰3,028,867). We found increased risks of myocarditis associated with the first dose of ChAdOx1 and BNT162b2 vaccines and the first and second doses of the mRNA-1273 vaccine over the 1"“28 days postvaccination period, and after a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We estimated an extra two (95% confidence interval (CI) 0, 3), one (95% CI 0, 2) and six (95% CI 2, 8) myocarditis events per 1"‰million people vaccinated with ChAdOx1, BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273, respectively, in the 28"‰days following a first dose and an extra ten (95% CI 7, 11) myocarditis events per 1"‰million vaccinated in the 28"‰days after a second dose of mRNA-1273. This compares with an extra 40 (95% CI 38, 41) myocarditis events per 1"‰million patients in the 28"‰days following a SARS-CoV-2 positive test. We also observed increased risks of pericarditis and cardiac arrhythmias following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. Similar associations were not observed with any of the COVID-19 vaccines, apart from an increased risk of arrhythmia following a second dose of mRNA-1273. Subgroup analyses by age showed the increased risk of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines was present only in those younger than 40.
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain faces a “tidal wave” of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and two vaccine doses will not be enough to contain it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, as he accelerated the booster rollout programme. Speaking hours after government scientists lifted the COVID alert level...
(Reuters) – Governments have been making COVID-19 shots mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups, pushed by a sharp upturn in infections caused by the Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccinations, as well as the new Omicron variant. A growing number of countries are also making shots...
Mr Johnson held a televised press conference on Wednesday, December 8 in which he announced moves to implement the Government’s Plan B Covid measures – which include additional mask-wearing requirements, work-from-home guidance and the use of the NHS Covid Pass in certain settings. The new rules are coming...
NAIROBI (Reuters) – A Kenyan court has temporarily halted the government’s plan to require COVID-19 vaccination for access to public services until a petition challenging it is heard and ruled upon, court documents seen by Reuters showed. Last month Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe announced all residents would have...
(Reuters) – Arrival of the highly-mutated Omicron variant is a wake-up call to develop vaccines less susceptible to the rapid changes of the coronavirus, leading virologists and immunologists told Reuters. Most first-generation COVID-19 vaccines target the spike protein on the outer surface of the SARS-CoV-2 virus used to infect...
Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
Monday 13 December marks the 50th anniversary of a decision by the High Court of Australia that fundamentally altered the playing field for professional athletes in this country.
The case concerned 25-year-old rugby league star Dennis Tutty, who wanted to be freed from playing for the Balmain Tigers, to whom he was tied under the NSW Rugby League’s “retain and transfer” rules.
The ruling is “one of the more important human rights decisions of the High Court”, according to noted industrial relations academic Braham Dabscheck.
He ranked it among a handful of formative legal cases globally to do with economic...
Frontline healthcare workers say they are angry at being treated as "COVID cannon fodder, not COVID heroes" after responding to the virus for nearly two years and working at full capacity, reveal the findings of new research. "It's been ugly": A large-scale qualitative study into the difficulties frontline doctors faced...
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea reported over 7,000 new daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday, citing Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum. (Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The world must get to work on quickly reducing emissions to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius – a goal that remains within reach under the Glasgow Climate Pact, the U.N.’s climate agency chief said. In her first interview since the Glasgow climate summit...
French authorities have formally identified 26 of the 27 bodies recovered after last month's mass drowning in the English Channel. Sixteen Kurdish people from Iraq and four Afghans were among the victims, whose families are being informed. They included two friends from the same town who died in the worst-recorded...
MUNICH (Reuters) – French train maker Alstom plans to cut up to 1,300 of its roughly 10,000 jobs in Germany over the next three years as part of a restructuring after the purchase of Bombardier’s rail unit, a spokesperson for the company said. Production of trains in Germany,...
PARIS (Reuters) – This year’s cycling season saw the resurgence of vintage racing, led by Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, while the sport took a couple of important steps towards gender equality. Pogacar threw caution to the wind at the Tour de France as he hammered his...
The rapid spread of the Omicron variant means Northern Ireland must brace itself for a Covid-19 “storm”, the First Minister has warned.Paul Givan stressed the need for the population to bolster the region’s defences by having their booster jabs.The booster programme in Northern Ireland is being accelerated in response to the threat posed by Omicron and has opened up to all over-30s.“I think there’s certainly a storm coming our way,” said Mr Givan.The expectation is the same trajectory that is happening in Great Britain is likely to occur here in Northern IrelandPaul Givan“You need to make preparation for that because...
